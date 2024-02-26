As things go from bad to worse for West Ham since the closure of the winter transfer window, attention has already turned to the summer as David Sullivan prepares to put in a fresh bid for a January target.

West Ham's disastrous January window

Without a win so far in 2024, the atmosphere at the London Stadium has turned toxic in recent weeks. Many Hammers' fans are struggling to see how things will get better after the East London outfit have shipped eleven goals in their last three Premier League outings and haven't scored during this time.

Part of the issue for West Ham has been the complete failure of their January transfer strategy. Kalvin Phillips' move to the capital had many fans envisioning the midfielder's breakout season at Leeds however, it has been nothing like that. A clumsy error saw him responsible for dropped points on his debut before two careless yellow cards saw the 28-year-old prematurely dismissed in his most recent game for his new side.

Only on loan until the end of the season, early conversations around making Phillips' deal permanent have been quickly shot down. With much of the Declan Rice money still in the kitty it is likely that the Hammers will return to the transfer market to reinforce his team.

As the summer window draws nearer, one of West Ham's January targets remains in the shop window, but Sullivan will have to up his offer to get the deal over the line.

West Ham need to up offer for midfield target

As translated by Sport Witness, an Italian outlet is now detailing that Valentin Carboni will once again be on the market this summer. The Argentinian is contracted to Inter Milan but has caught the attention of clubs while on loan at AC Monza this season.

It is suggested that Inter are yet to decide what the future holds for the 18-year-old however, one option stated by the outlet is to "sell him for millions... in order to replenish their coffers".

An alleged bid of £14million was put in by West Ham in January but it is clear that the Hammers would have to up their offer to secure the services of the teenager. With two goals and two assists in just seven starts for Monza, there is no wonder why the English club are keeping tabs on Carboni.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Carboni has excelled in Italy as a creative midfielder with a keen eye for a pass. Where the 18-year-old differs from many of the midfielders at currently West Ham's disposal is his ability to carry the ball and dribble past his man. This means that he would likely fit the mould of a Lucas Paqueta rather than some of the more defensive-minded signings made since Rice left.

Still a teenager, it is unlikely that Carboni would walk straight into the first team, but his potential arrival should still be a cause for excitement among West Ham fans.