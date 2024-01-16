Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared his surprise as West Ham look at signing a "unique" forward option for manager David Moyes.

West Ham seeking new attacking signings

Reports over the last week have suggested that the Irons are looking to make new attacking additions this winter, coming after a few injury worries.

Michail Antonio suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem recently, while the absence of star winger and makeshift centre-forward Jarrod Bowen also gives Moyes a real headache to deal with.

Mohammed Kudus is with Ghana at AFCON right now as well, resulting in West Ham having just the out-of-favour Danny Ings, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and youngster Divin Mubama to choose from as alternatives.

Lucas Paqueta playing further forward isn't an option for Moyes either, as the Brazil international is reported to be out for around two months through injury.

West Ham's current absentees Reason (via Premier Injuries) Lucas Paqueta Injury (Calf) Jarrod Bowen Injury (Ankle) Michail Antonio Injury (Knee) Mohammed Kudus AFCON Nayef Aguerd AFCON

As a result, West Ham are eager to bring in a new forward option in January, and it is believed Moyes is personally working hard to make a signing in that regard.

There have been a fair few targets named, such as Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn.

The latter player has been one of Ajax's shining lights in an otherwise dismal campaign for the Eredivisie giants. Indeed, Bergwijn has netted seven goals and grabbed three assists in the Dutch top flight this season - marking himself out as their best performing player per 90 by average match rating (WhoScored).

The Netherlands international, who also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, couldn't quite cut the mustard at former club Tottenham though. Bergwijn was sold by Antonio Conte in the summer of that same year, with reporter Michael Bridge expressing his surprise at West Ham's interest.

Sky journalist "surprised" as West Ham eye Bergwijn

The Sky correspondent backs that West Ham are looking at signing Bergwijn in January alongside a few other options, but claims the 26-year-old is a "very interesting" option given his lacklustre stint across London.

“I must say, I was a bit surprised when I saw this because when Bergwijn left, unless he was misquoted, he gave the impression that he didn't like the Premier League. But he might have liked London. That would be a very interesting one," said Bridge to GiveMeSport.

“I know it's been talked about, and there's interest there. But how far that goes, I don't know. Bergwijn signed for Ajax for over £20m, and I'm sure much would depend on how much West Ham are willing to pay this winter. That one is a bit of an eye-opener, I have to be honest because he didn't set the world alight at Spurs. He had a few injury problems. I think it's just interest at the moment, and he’s one of several players they’re looking at.”

Bergwijn did have an admirer at Spurs in former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who called him "unique".