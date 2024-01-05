West Ham United and manager David Moyes have been given a possible boost in their pursuit of Wolves defender Max Kilman after a transfer claim.

West Ham eyeing Kilman as Steidten chases centre-back

According to a report by broadcast giant talkSPORT this week, West Ham could make a January move for Kilman to bolster their back line.

Veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna has reached the twilight phase of his career and is out of contract at the end of 2023/2024, while fellow Hammers defender Nayef Aguerd has been linked with a surprising exit.

In that scenario, West Ham would have just Kurt Zouma and 2023 summer signing Konstantinos Mavropanos to select from next season as senior centre-back options.

This has potentially motivated Irons transfer chief Tim Steidten to dip into the market. West Ham are reportedly interested in Dan Axel-Zagadou of Stuttgart as a potential Aguerd replacement, while there have been some suggestions Steidten could move for Tottenham outcast Eric Dier.

“I think David Moyes is looking to strengthen that backline," said talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook this week (via West Ham Zone).

"Dier’s a fascinating situation because he was being actively touted around to Premier League clubs right at the end of the last transfer window."

While these are some interesting names, Kilman arguably stands out as West Ham's most solid and in-form option. The 26-year-old has become a mainstay under Gary O'Neil at Wolves this season, having started every single Premier League game for them as a real leader of their back line.

Max Kilman's best Premier League games for Wolves this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Wolves 3-0 Everton 7.89 Luton 1-1 Wolves 7.69 Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.36 Everton 0-1 Wolves 7.36 Brentford 1-4 Wolves 7.26

Now, as per Football Transfers, West Ham and Moyes may have been given a boost in their pursuit of Kilman as Moyes scours the market for more defensive options.

Wolves could be tempted to sell Kilman to West Ham

Indeed, Wolves could be tempted to sell Kilman to West Ham amid their financial woes, with Moyes being a long-term admirer of the player.

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer's departure to Monaco on loan for the rest of the season has also freed up squad space for Kilman's possible arrival, opening the door for Steidten and co to a deal for the Englishman.

We believe he would undoubtedly be worth the effort to try and prise away from Molineux this month, though it is not year clear exactly how much he'd cost West Ham.

Kilman has been praised for his performances at Wolves over the last few years, with esteemed members of the press like commentator Jacqui Oatley even touting him for the England squad.