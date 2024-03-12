West Ham United are believed to be "doing work" on an in-form forward ahead of this summer, coming after manager David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten failed to bring in a new attacker over the last transfer window.

West Ham fall short in bid for new attacking options

According to some reports, West Ham had "over half a dozen" January deals set up only for them to fall through, with moves for Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja all falling through, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Hammers let both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals go in that time, with the former sealing a loan move to Lyon and the latter completing a permanent transfer to Real Betis. This left Moyes even more short of attacking options for this season, and if the Scotsman does remain past 2023/2024, he'll need more bodies in the forward areas.

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen have been vital cogs in West Ham's system, but striker Michail Antonio isn't getting any younger and doubts surround the longevity of Danny Ings as well. The east Londoners need more goal threats from somewhere, and they've been linked with a host of Europe's most bright attackers over the last few months.

Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is one option for West Ham, with the Guinea international's contract including a £15 million release clause.

“The release clause makes an actual transfer relatively easy to get going, but because of that, the player himself will probably be looking for a handsome package that lands in his account, and as such, I think it’ll come down to who can put the best terms on the table," said journalist Dean Jones on West Ham's chances of signing Guirassy.

“West Ham are definitely on the lookout for a striker, and they would probably have a decent chance of getting him if they are willing to push the boat out and offer him the sort of deal they might not usually put out there for a player of this age that has had this career path."

It's clear they need an extra final third threat, and another interesting option could be Sporting Lisbon forward Pedro Goncalves.

West Ham "doing work" on Goncalves

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing on X, West Ham are "doing work" on Goncalves amid his excellent season in the Primeira Liga.

The 25-year-old has bagged an incredible 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, and sharing further background for HITC, Bailey expands on this by claiming Steidten is working hard on potential forward signings. Pote is a player attracting the German's interest, so he could be one to watch heading into this summer.