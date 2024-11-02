West Ham United are looking to get a head start on rivals to the signing of a highly rated centre-forward as technical director Tim Steidten and co plot a potential £14 million offer.

West Ham's search for new forwards amid Lopetegui struggles

Manager Julen Lopetegui bought himself some much-needed time with a 2-1 win over Manchester United last weekend - which ultimately cost opposing manager Erik ten Hag his job - but an equally interesting test awaits them this afternoon in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have started the season in fantastic form under Nuno Espirito Santo, losing just once and remaining unbeaten on the road, and they were responsible for Liverpool's only defeat so far this campaign.

They're set to ask questions of a struggling West Ham side who've won just four games in all competitions, and there have already been calls for Lopetegui to be sacked as David Sullivan reportedly ponders alternative options.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

West Ham have sounded out ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, according to some reports, with former assistant coach Edin Terzic also tipped to potentially replace Lopetegui if the east Londoners do opt to sack him.

However, Sullivan is reportedly eager to give Lopetegui more time and a chance to prove himself. Their next few Premier League games could be crucial as the Spaniard looks to build upon their victory over the Red Devils last weekend, and it is believed the ex-Spain boss is also making transfer plans behind the scenes.

Lopetegui is eager to sign a new striker in January amid Niclas Fullkrug's injury woes, with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings also out of contract next summer. Meanwhile, it is believed Lopetegui has identified Ibrahim Maza as a West Ham target, as the Hertha Berlin forward makes his way onto the club's shortlist for 2025.

West Ham could make initial £14m offer for Yuri Alberto

As per reports from Spain, Corinthians sensation Yuri Alberto also remains on their radar.

West Ham were targeting Alberto in the summer, but a move for the 23-year-old didn't come to fruition. They're now back in the mix, though, with the east Londoners attempting to leapfrog Premier League rivals in the race for his signature.

West Ham are looking to get a head start in the race for Alberto, and could make an initial £14 million offer for the attacker - who boasts 24 goals across 51 appearances in all competitions this calendar year - with the "firm intention" of sealing a deal.

Previously called a "complete forward" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Alberto has also been praised by the expert for his speed, athleticism and aerial ability.