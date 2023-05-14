West Ham United have already made contact to sign Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia and have promised to return for his signature.

While they could reach the final of the Europa Conference League, the London outfit has struggled domestically.

They're almost guaranteed safety from relegation but they have been too close to the drop zone all season.

What's the latest on Pablo Maia to West Ham?

Three days ago, Bolavip Brasil, via Sport Witness, reported that West Ham and Fulham have made contact with Sao Paulo for Pablo Maia.

The Brazilian outfit plans to raise funds by selling players and have identified Maia as one of those who could be sold.

This is good news for West Ham and Fulham with both sides ready to accelerate their interest.

According to Andre Hernan, both the Hammers and the Cottagers have promised Sao Paulo they will return to sign Maia.

While covering Hernan's claims, Bolavip Brasil added that the two Premier League outfits will 'return with maximum force' to sign Maia.

Having already made contact with the Brazilian club, they will 'go strong'.

Maia is expected to cost in the region of €11m (£9.6m) but perhaps a bidding war between the two outfits will see that value rise.

Could Pablo Maia be the next talent to arrive in the Premier League?

There are already a number of Brazilians excelling in the Premier League and the Hammers added one over the summer in the form of Lucas Paqueta who has finally begun to find his feet in London.

Last year, Football Talent Scout, Jacek Kulig, shared on Twitter that Maia is a Casemiro-esque player, highlighting his passing, vision, tackling positioning, anticipation and work rate as his strongest traits.

According to Fbref, he ranks in the 92nd percentile for blocks and in the 99th percentile for successful aerial duels won. When players move to the Premier League, one of the concerns is always over whether they will be able to compete physically, although it's doubtful Maia will have that particular issue.

If West Ham are successful in signing him this summer and keep most of their players, the 21-year-old could have a big impact on their play.

Maia would give the Hammers more protection in transition, allowing the likes of Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma more space to build attacks from.

And with the future of Declan Rice under serious speculation ahead of the summer window, perhaps he could be the ideal replacement for the Irons.