West Ham United are in for a dramatic deadline day, as David Moyes revises his options ahead of the close of the transfer window tonight.

The Irons have recruited well so far this summer following the £105m sale of Declan Rice, however another target has emerged in the bid to bolster the side further.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

After the audacious capture of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, Moyes significantly strengthened his attack, however it looks as though the east Londoners are poaching another forward.

As reported by the Daily Mail, West Ham are considering a move for Paris Saint Germain starlet Hugo Ekitike, who is said to be valued by the Parisians at €40m (£34m).

Moyes was asked specifically about the Frenchman when quizzed by the media ahead of deadline day, in which he responded: “You wouldn't get me commenting on a player from another club.”

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

Having been tipped to become a “star” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Ekitike is one of the most noticeable young forwards in Ligue 1.

Prior to his move to PSG, the 21-year-old gem netted 10 league goals for Stade Reims, as well as registering four assists in an impressive individual campaign in the French top-flight, in a season that marked his breakthrough.

Considering the talent and lucrative ambitions of PSG, it was always going to be difficult for the youngster to make a statement in the capital due to there being little guarantee of his game time.

Putting this aside, the striker needed little time to show his worth, contributing to seven goals in 25 appearances for the Parisians, scoring three and assisting four in only 12 league starts and an average of 46 minutes per game, via Sofascore.

For West Ham, hiring talent from the French league has proven to be a strong move in the past, take last summer's swoop for Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyonnais.

On a whole other level to the Brazilian - in terms of successful moves from France - is Dimitri Payet, who almost single-handedly fired the Hammers to a seventh-place finish in his debut campaign.

The Frenchman netted nine goals and registered 12 assists in his first season in east London, asserting himself as Slaven Bilic’s star man and West Ham’s saviour on many occasions.

During his time in the capital, the midfielder was dubbed a “special player” by his teammate at the time Winston Reid, and ultimately showed just how vital a strong signing can be in the window.

In exploring a deal for Ekitike, who has been lauded as a "complete" and "clinical finisher" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Moyes could repeat history in handing the Hammers another star from Ligue 1.

Like Payet before his move, all the signs are there for the youngster to become an important part of the scenery at West Ham, with the Frenchman showing his lively spark through his 1.4 shots per game last term.

In the season prior to his transfer to the Irons, Payet averaged two shots per game for Marseille, communicating the similarities to their impact and importance in attack.

At only 21 years of age, Moyes could hand Ekitike a starring role at the London Stadium, in the hope that the Frenchman could thrive and follow suit in being another hit signing from France’s top-tier.