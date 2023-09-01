West Ham United are set to endure a busy end to the transfer window, as David Moyes assesses his squad in preparation for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Scotsman has hired well this summer, however new revelations have pointed to another target that the Irons could consider on deadline day.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

In the bid to bolster his attack, Moyes is reportedly eyeing versatile Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, a player familiar to the Premier League from his rise through the academy at Chelsea.

90min journalist Graeme Bailey reported that the Irons have “asked about” the 19-year-old, who was said to be valued by the Bianconeri in the region of €25m (£21m).

Contracted to the Italian giants until 2025, the Englishman has been linked with a return to his homeland this summer, with news in Italy previously linking him to a host of Premier League sides.

What could Samuel Iling-Junior offer to West Ham?

Born in Islington, the 19-year-old gem was captured by Juventus in 2020 after scouting his talent from Chelsea’s academy.

Fast-forward to today, and the winger has made only 14 appearances in Serie A, suggesting that his time in Italy has reached a level of stagnancy, promoting a change in scenery for the teen star.

Having been lauded as an “assist machine” by Eurosport Italy journalist Michele Neri, the winger could be the perfect acquisition for Moyes to integrate into his side, adding depth and quality to his attack.

Such praise is supported by his numbers, already registering his first assist of the 2023/24 campaign in Serie A, having only played 44 minutes over the opening two fixtures.

Featuring in Juventus’ academy in the Primavera 1 league, Italy’s youth league, the Englishman made quite the impact in his first two seasons, contributing to 28 goals by scoring 14 and assisting just as many.

For West Ham, the potential arrival of the winger - who can play further forward and as a wing-back - could add to the talent already on show at the London Stadium in the wide areas, a position that has shone early into the 2023/24 season.

After writing himself into the Irons’ folklore for his Europa Conference League-winning goal in May, Jarrod Bowen has continued where he left off this term, scoring two and assisting one in his opening three games in the league.

Adding a talent as alert in the final third as Iling-Junior on the opposing flank to Bowen could mirror the 26-year-old’s influence, subsequently strengthening the Hammers’ efforts in attack.

As per FBref, the Juve starlet averaged 1.49 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, showcasing his ability to carry the ball and challenge the opposition on the flank.

To put into comparison, Bowen closely followed the former Chelsea academy gem’s numbers, recording 1.15 successful take-ons, suggesting just how much of a threat the 19-year-old whiz could add to the front line alongside the former Hull City whiz.

At only 19, Moyes could unearth one of West Ham’s rivals academy jewels in Iling-Junior, in a move that has the potential to deliver added menace to the squad in the final third.