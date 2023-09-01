West Ham United are set to enjoy a dramatic end to the transfer window, with a host of players linked to the London Stadium on deadline day.

David Moyes looks out to find both defensive and attacking reinforcements, with the latest news revealing another target.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

When revising the defensive options that the Irons are said to be considering, one name that has emerged is that of Marc Cucurella, whose future is yet to be decided.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked to Manchester United, however as reported by Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have opted to take on Sergio Reguilon instead of the Chelsea outsider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that there’s a chance that Moyes will consider a swoop for the left-back, who cost Chelsea £60m only last summer.

"Ian Maatsen at Chelsea is a name that keeps cropping up, and it's not beyond the possibility that they explore Marc Cucurella after United struggled to close that one," he said.

"Chelsea are going to let at least one of those players out on loan from what I'm told, so it would make sense that West Ham are in the loop."

What could Marc Cucurella offer to West Ham?

While his first taste of football at Stamford Bridge has been far from desired, the Spaniard was captured by the Blues for a reason.

During his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Spaniard was renowned for his versatility on the left side of defence, showing strengths in going forward and putting in a shift defensively.

Prior to his move to the Seagulls, the 25-year-old was dubbed as a “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and has been praised for his “really good ball skills” whilst thriving at LaLiga outfit Getafe.

For West Ham, a swoop for the left-back could be the perfect opportunity for Moyes to add to his squad depth, as well as promote competition in the position to better the overall performance of the team.

In Cucurella, the Hammers could sign a talent likened to some of the best in the position in the Premier League, with the Spaniard’s numbers last season comparable to those recorded by Arsenal’s Ben White, per FBref.

Speaking last campaign, Michael Owen praised White’s role in linking up with the attack in Mikel Arteta’s side as “very important”, with the Englishman being a pivotal part of the Gunners’ title charge and a contributing factor to Bukayo Saka's form ahead of him on the flank.

By signing the Chelsea man, Moyes could have his answer to the Emirates gem, as suggested by his numbers in comparison based on their respective 2022/23 campaigns.

As per FBref, the former Barcelona man averaged 1.62 progressive carries and 4.15 final third passes per 90 for Chelsea last term in the Premier League, averages close to those of White who recorded 1.84 progressive carries and 6.66 final third passes per 90.

Despite receiving criticism at times, the Spaniard excelled defensively in comparison to Arsenal’s full-back, as highlighted by his mammoth 3.55 tackles to White’s 1.77 per 90, showcasing his strengths in identifying threat from the opposition.

Taking into consideration that the two players had contrasting seasons in their respective squads in 2022/23, the numbers point to Cucurella’s playing style, communicating just the calibre of player Moyes could hire on deadline day.

It's not highlighted whether the Spaniard would be eyed on a loan move or a permenant deal, however, one thing for certain is that it's expected to be an interesting day for both the player and clubs involved.