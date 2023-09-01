West Ham United are set for a dramatic end of the summer transfer window, as David Moyes continues the hunt for further reinforcements on deadline day.

The Irons have recruited well this window, however, another target has been revealed as a potential acquisition for the east Londoners to chase.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

It’s been speculated that the Hammers will search for a defender this summer, with names such as Marc Cucurella, and Ian Maatsen revealed as potential targets.

With reference to Maatsen, transfer expert Ryan Taylor revealed when speaking to GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman is a player admired in east London.

“Maatsen has been mentioned to me multiple times throughout the window as a player West Ham really, really like.”

Earlier in the summer, Chelsea placed a price tag of £20m on the youngster's head, making him a potentially interesting coup for the Irons.

What is Ian Maatsen’s playing style?

Previously hailed as “complete” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Maatsen embodies all the attributes to be a threatening full-back in the Premier League.

Last season, the Dutchman endeavoured on loan in the Championship at Burnley and excelled at left-back, showcasing his strengths in defending and contributing in the final third.

Scoring four and assisting six in the Championship for Vincent Kompany’s side, and earned huge praise from the Belgian manager after scoring a brace against Swansea that season.

“Ian has given so much defensively and then he was able to add that to his game - not many players can give you that.”

For Moyes, the 21-year-old could add a terrific threat to the squad on show at the London Stadium, particularly to those in attack as suggested by his impressive averages last term.

As per FBref, the Chelsea starlet showed off his strengths in progressive play for Burnley, averaging 6.14 progressive passes and 3.51 progressive carries per 90.

With an average of 1.10 key passes and 1.12 passes into the penalty area per 90 last campaign, the Dutchman could be a huge asset to the likes of Michail Antonio, who finds himself most dangerous lurking in the box.

The Jamaican has begun the season in stellar form, scoring two in three of West Ham’s opening fixtures in the Premier League, a feat that could continue with a presence as strong as Maatsen integrated into the squad.

Described as “clinical” by journalist Paul Brown, Antonio could have his service in the final third taken to the next level through the young Dutchman, who has established himself as a menace from the wide areas.

As well as being another provider for the goal-hungry presence of the 33-year-old forward, Maatsen could fulfil the role of the defender Moyes is searching for.

As communicated by his average of 2.11 tackles and 1.45 interceptions per 90 last season, the 21-year-old is a solid member to have in the back line, with his abilities providing the Hammers with an option to replace Aaron Cresswell.

The right price could hand the Irons a new left-back to solidify the defence, as well as a player that could significantly bolster the outlook in the final third, making him the perfect acquisition for Moyes to consider.