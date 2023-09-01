West Ham United are one of the many clubs preparing for a deadline day full of thrills, as manager David Moyes considers his options to brace his squad for the campaign ahead.

After receiving £105m for the sale of Declan Rice, the Hammers have spent wisely so far, with pointers identifying another target that the east Londoners could chase before the window slams shut.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

It’s speculated that Moyes is looking for another forward to assist Michail Antonio through the season, after sanctioning the sale of Gianluca Scamacca earlier in the summer.

A name identified is that of Youssef En-Nesyri, with the Daily Mail naming the Sevilla striker as an option for the Hammers to consider.

Elsewhere, it's thought the LaLiga outfit value the Moroccan at €40m (£35m), with his current contract running until 2025.

How good is Youssef En-Nesyri?

Once lauded as “incredible” by Moyes himself in a column for the Times during the 2022 World Cup, it’s clear that the Scot is an admirer of the 26-year-old poacher.

The forward scored 18 goals in all competitions for Sevilla last season, including four in the Europa League to assist his side to their win in the competition, scoring twice against Manchester United to make the headlines in England, via Transfermarkt.

Now, the Morocco international with 61 caps could be handed an opportunity to play in the Premier League at West Ham, with him having all the attributes to add further threat in the final third to Moyes’ side.

Previously hailed as a “clinical poacher” by analyst Cal Goodall, the Morocco striker could be the missing link to the Irons unleashing Lucas Paqueta’s true form, with the intricate forward having the ability to link well with the Brazilian.

Signing in east London last summer, Paqueta impressed in his first season in the Premier League, netting four goals and registering three assists in his debut campaign in England.

His numbers were encouraging, and if anything a signal of what could be to come, with him scoring nine and assisting six the year prior in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyon.

In signing a forward of the quality of En-Nesyri, the Brazilian could find further sanctuary in the squad, by being able to exert his talents to a player ahead of him to elevate the options in front of goals.

As per FBref, Paqueta averaged 1.34 key passes per 90 last season, a figure that was a slight decline from his averages in France, where he recorded 1.37 key passes in 2021/22, and 1.74 key passes per 90 in 2020/21 in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian could hit his best numbers if paired with the club’s reported target, who was previously identified by scouting site Breaking the Lines as being a figure that ‘rarely stands still’.

The Moroccan was also described as having significant pace, with a playing style that encourages space to be created for ‘other forwards and midfielders’, a dynamic to his game that could particularly benefit the likes of Paqueta.

Moyes could finally add the striker he’s been yearning for since last season by making a late swoop for En-Nesyri on deadline day, in a signing that could bolster his attack and those already at the club.