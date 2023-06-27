Leicester City's Harvey Barnes and Leeds United's Jack Harrison would "do good things" at West Ham United, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Hammers, fresh from winning the Europa Conference League, could target the relegated stars this summer.

West Ham transfer news - Jack Harrison and Harvey Barnes

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, West Ham are in pole position to sign Leicester City winger Barnes this summer.

The London club will have plenty of money to spend with the reportedly incoming sale of Declan Rice, and will use some of that budget on bringing in Barnes, as per Law.

Meanwhile, according to TalkSport, West Ham are also in the race to secure the services of Leeds United's Harrison this summer, with Aston Villa also interested in the winger.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham, Jack Harrison and Harvey Barnes?

Speaking to Football FanCast when asked about Harrison and Barnes' potential moves to West Ham this summer, Brown said: "I would like to see West Ham buy another winger. Harrison is one of the guys they’ve looked at, Harvey Barnes is another.

"I think either of those two players would do good things at West Ham. They have Jarrod Bowen there, it’s always felt to me like they need one more really playing on the other side, and then they’d have a fully functioning squad.

"So, I like that they’re looking at that kind of player. They clearly struggled to score goals at times this season and be creative enough, and I do think either Harrison or Barnes would be an upgrade on what they have and give them something a little bit different. So, yes, I think they’d do well at West Ham."

Are West Ham signing Jack Harrison and Harvey Barnes

Although reports have seemingly cooled when it comes to Harrison and West Ham, Barnes reportedly remains a firm target for the Hammers.

Given the fact that Bowen is still front and centre as one of the main men at the London Stadium, too, it would be a surprise if David Moyes wanted to welcome two more players in a similar position.

With the Europa League to contend with next season, West Ham will need depth. But, perhaps their budget is better spent across the pitch rather than two players of the same ilk in Harrison and Barnes.

As the summer goes on, the deals will only continue to unfold.