Highlights

West Ham United are set to make a flurry of late additions in the window and sporting director Tim Steidten can become a 'hero' at the club if he can help the Irons to follow up on the impending arrival of Mexico international Edson Alvarez, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which players could arrive at West Ham United?

West Ham have already managed to sign Alvarez from Ajax for a fee in the region of £35 million and he is viewed as a replacement for now-Arsenal star Declan Rice.

And, Moyes has also welcomed James Ward-Prowse to the club in what is now two midfield signings for the Hammers.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has given an update on West Ham's pursuit of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, stating on Twitter X: "Understand, there’s a total verbal agreement between @westhamfootball and Harry Maguire! There’s also an agreement with Man Utd! Transfer fee of around £30m confirmed. Last step is to clarify the severance pay between Maguire &

@ManUtd. Pavard could replace him."

David Moyes has agreed a fee with Manchester United for Harry Maguire and the Hammers have had a bid rejected for Scott McTominay, and he is now weighing up whether to go back in with another offer for the Scotland international, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that West Ham sporting director Steidten could endear himself to supporters if he helps to facilitate further incomings between now and the end of the window.

Jones stated: "I know Steidten will get a lot of the credit for Alvarez but I don’t think that deal is all his doing as West Ham were on that scene before he even arrived at the club from what I heard. He can go from zero to hero in this market though if he can follow up this deal with a similar level of signings. Right now the season does not look like on many Hammers would be optimistic about but I don’t think it will stay that way, there are a big few weeks ahead."

What now for West Ham United?

Nevertheless, Irons playmaker Lucas Paqueta is attracting interest from Manchester City, who could look to pounce for the Brazil international to help fill the void left by the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, according to BBC Sport.

After waving goodbye to former star Declan Rice earlier on this summer, to now lose Paqueta as well would be a rather crazy one unless the Hammers can manage to find a more than suitable replacement, as they could leave themselves short.

FootballTransfers claim that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been earmarked as a direct alternative to veteran defender Aaron Cresswell; however, the Scotland international is not interested in a move to the London Stadium.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is garnering admiration from West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace and could be courted as Moyes seeks extra solidity within his backline, TEAMtalk understand.