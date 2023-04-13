West Ham United are plotting a move to bring Flamengo striker Pedro to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Pedro's future?

David Moyes signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa in January, but his other options at centre-forward are Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca, who are both facing uncertain futures.

Irons veteran Antonio reportedly admitted to one of his close friends during the final days of the previous window that he could have been on the move, while the latter is a player who the club are open to offers for, with the Italian having failed to impress during his debut season, so reinforcements could well be needed at the end of the campaign.

Brazil international Pedro only joined Flamengo permanently in January 2021 and his contract isn’t set to expire until the end of 2027, but having scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances this season, as per Transfermarkt, he has reportedly caught the eye at the London Stadium.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are set to “line up” a deal for Pedro should they avoid relegation from the Premier League. The E20 side have recognised the 25-year-old’s prolific form which has been “brought to the attention” of several unnamed clubs in the English top flight. The Irons will “keep tabs” on their target for the remainder of the current campaign as they look to secure a new forward ahead of the forthcoming season.

Would Pedro be a good signing for West Ham?

West Ham won’t yet know what their budget will be for the summer, as that will likely ride on whether they still have their top-flight status intact, but should they be able to afford Pedro, it would be a massive coup if they manage to secure his services, as he has been hailed an “excellent finisher” by BBC commentator Guy Mowbray.

The Adidas-sponsored striker has posted an impressive 103 goal contributions (81 goals and 22 assists) in 170 Flamengo appearances where the £30k-per-week ace, among strikers at a similar level, currently ranks in the top percentile in various goalscoring departments, as well as in the 95th percentile for shots, via FBref.

The Rio de Janeiro native also knows what it takes to be successful having secured five trophies at his current club, whilst being individually recognised for his efforts having been named the top goalscorer at the FIFA Club World Cup for 2022/23, so this is arguably a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity arise for the Hammers.