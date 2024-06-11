West Ham United’s move to sign a Brazilian target is currently off following a transfer twist, it has been reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Hammers and Julen Lopetegui are preparing for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with the Spaniard recently replacing David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout.

It could be a busy summer for Lopetegui and sporting director Tim Steidten in the transfer market, with a number of names already linked with moves to the club, such as Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme, Girona captain Aleix Garcia and Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

Of the three, Guilherme looks likely to be the first arrival of the summer, with a deal worth over £25m reportedly agreed with Palmeiras and the player set to undergo a medical.

Fellow Brazilian Bruno also looked to be following suit with a transfer worth up to £15m with Flamengo agreed, however, it appears as if a deal is now off the table.

According to reliable reporter Plettenberg of Sky Sports, West Ham’s move for Bruno is currently off. There was a verbal agreement in place between West Ham and Bruno, however, after clubs in Saudi Arabia showed an interest in the defender, a new proposal was made to the Hammers by the defender, and it is one which they are not willing to reach.

West Ham have informed Bruno’s representatives about that, which could result in the Hammers looking at alternative defensive targets.

This transfer twist comes as a surprise, with a deal looking like it was progressing in recent weeks. Flamengo defender Leo Ortiz even revealed a move to England with West Ham is the “dream” for Bruno.

“I hope for him, that it’s for his own good. It’s a dream for him too, he’s already made that clear, he’s already expressed it. So we know that sometimes dreams don’t knock twice. I hope for his happiness. If it’s best for him, let him go. We’ll always be rooting for him if that happens.”

One player who has been linked with a move to West Ham in the last 24 hours is Udinese defender Nehuen Perez. He can play as a centre-back or as a right-back, with West Ham now making contact over a potential transfer, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Argentine is considered an alternative to Bruno with a move seemingly off the cards at this moment in time.