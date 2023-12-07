Journalist Malik Ouzia has shared a potential transfer twist out of West Ham as the east Londoners could well green-light a January exit.

West Ham players who could leave in 2024

As things stand, West Ham have an array of players facing the exit door on a free next summer, with manager David Moyes also looking likely to join them as things stand. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, defender Ben Johnson, Divin Mubama, Conor Coventry, Joseph Anang, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and midfielder Tomas Soucek all have contracts which expire at the end of the Premier League season. (spotrac)

Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals were all in similar positions until recently, with West Ham opting to trigger one-year extension clauses in all of their deals. Youngster Mubama, who has come off the pitch to contribute recently in Antonio's injury absence, is actually at the centre of new contract talks but no announcement has been made yet on fresh terms.

"West Ham started the talks with Mubuma and his team 12 months ago," said club insider ExWHUemployee on Mubama recently.

"The club absolutely want him to stay, but as we know, we do adopt a very strict wage structure policy. It must be said though that Declan Rice played many many games for the club on a youth wage, earning his right to then seek higher wages later in his career – something I think gets forgotten.

"Now I have been told that the offer on the table is ‘amazing’, although this is from the clubs side. Now clearly the Mubama camp doesn’t feel that way, otherwise it would have been signed."

Meanwhile, Soucek is another peculiar case as the Czech Republic international has often thrived in a more advanced role under Moyes this season - so West Ham may not want to lose him on a free.

Fornals' extension had many believing the Spaniard was one set to stay for the foreseeable, but according to Ouzia, sharing a transfer twist on the matter, that may not be the case.

West Ham could green-light Fornals exit despite extension

According to the journalist, writing in a piece for The Evening Standard, West Ham are open to offers for Fornals in January and could well green-light an exit if the right bid comes in.

Moyes' side and technical director Tim Steidten are keen to bring in a new forward next month, but financial complications mean West Ham may need to sell.

FFP regulations loom over the east Londoners, and to avoid an Everton-like scenario, West Ham must comply and not go over budget. Fornals' extension means they're in a position to demand more money from interested clubs, as there is no longer a risk of losing the midfielder on a free deal next summer.

Pablo Fornals style of play (via WhoScored) Counter-attack threat Likes to play long balls Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to tackle

The Spaniard has made nine appearances for West Ham this season, with most of them coming from the bench, but he's apparently "popular" at the club. Moyes has also praised Fornals as an "energetic" team player in recent years.