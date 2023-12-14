The January transfer window is set to be an intriguing one for West Ham as a report this week shares "internal talks" involving the club's hierarchy.

Steidten's rumoured West Ham transfer plans for January

Co-chairman David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten are said to be looking at the winter market as a resolution to some of manager David Moyes' squad depth problems.

As reported by club insider ExWHUemployee, Sullivan is beginning to trust in Steidten as his right-hand man when it comes to West Ham's recruitment, and it is believed the German has earmarked the signing of a striker as top priority for next month.

“Tim Steidten’s role at the club has grown in seniority since his arrival,” stated Ex on Patreon (via West Ham Way).

“His knowledge, targets and dealings have really impressed Sullivan, who now fully trusts Tim as his right-hand-man. This will almost certainly mean that Steidten will be leading the search for our next manager in the future. However, its understood his main focus for now is player contracts and January recruitment – with a striker top of the list.”

Of the strikers linked with a move to east London, it is believed West Ham are eyeing a move for Armando Broja from Chelsea. They're apparently in pole position to sign the Albanian as things stand (Football Transfers), with Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy tipped to potentially join Moyes as well.

Elsewhere, there have been some suggestions that West Ham could target a new central midfielder. Indeed, as per recent rumours, Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a target for Steidten and he is "ready to quit" Eastlands mid-season amid his lack of consistent opportunities (Football Insider).

West Ham chiefs pushed into urgent transfer action

Next month could be crucial amid the pressure surrounding Moyes' position, with West Ham previously looking like they were turning a corner before their 5-0 humiliation at Fulham.

Now, journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared an update on the club's transfer plans, and it's believed Steidten and co may be set for a very busy month.

Writing for Football Insider, O'Rourke claims West Ham hierarchy realise they "urgently" need signings, coming amid "internal talks" being opened over a new forward at the London Stadium.

As a result, "multiple signings" are expected to come in mid-season in what is an exciting update. As well as a striker, the Irons will look to bolster other key areas with a host of players leaving for free at the end of this season as things stand.

West Ham summer signings and price - 2023/2024 - (via Football Transfers) James Ward-Prowse - £30m Edson Alvarez - £33m Konstantinos Mavropanos - £17m Mohammed Kudus - £37m Andy Irving - £1.5m

Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski are all candidates to leave the club on a Bosman in 2024 as things stand, and it will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned are tied down. Interestingly, reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has also backed that the Hammers could be one of the more active sides when it comes to potential fresh faces, so it could be a busy start to 2024.