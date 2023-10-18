West Ham's attacking output has dramatically improved this season and that is down to the club pulling off some astute pieces of recruitment with the well-documented arrivals of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohamed Kudus providing a sprinkling of quality in the final third.

While these are the incremental upgrades that the Hammers desired to elevate them into the mix for European football, the need for a new striker to replace Michail Antonio is still pressing.

How has Michail Antonio performed this season?

Physically, Antonio is everything you'd want in a striker. He's as strong as an ox, makes lung-bursting runs in behind, possesses the turn of pace to beat defenders and is powerful in the air.

Technically, however, the 33-year-old's capabilities are limited and when counting upon him to be the linking player, dropping deeper to receive the ball, Antonio doesn't have the technical qualities in his locker to be able to spray passes for his team and utilise the quality around him to the best of his ability.

As per FBref, Antonio ranks in the bottom 35% for progressive passes against his positional peers in the Premier League this season, the bottom 27% for pass completion, the bottom 12% for shot-creating actions and the bottom 4% for touches in the attacking penalty box per 90.

In a Moyes counter-attacking system that defends in two banks of four, perhaps the technical qualities of his game aren't required as much, however, clinical finishing certainly is, with the Jamaican falling short in that regard.

He ranks within the bottom 4% for shots totalled per game (1.06), bottom 12% for non-penalty xG (0.70) and in the bottom 27% for goals per 90 (0.30) with a conversion rate of 29% and two big chances missed, according to Sofascore.

With only two goals and one assist in eight appearances for the Hammers this term, it appears that the powers of Antonio could be declining and given he's at the wrong age of 30, replacing him should be high up on the list of priorities in January.

One man who has been linked with a switch to the London Stadium is Europe's most in-form striker, Serhou Guirassy.

How good is Serhou Guirassy?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have emerged as a serious contender in the pursuit of Stuttgart's prolific forward.

The 27-year-old, who is currently setting the Bundesliga alight, has caught the eye of top-flight English clubs.

Since taking the leap to Germany this summer, Guirassy has been on a scorching goal-scoring streak, outshining the likes of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane with a staggering 13 goals in seven Bundesliga appearances.

Sending ripples of excitement throughout the Premier League with his scoring exploits, he could be the formidable striker that Moyes has been on the hunt for to bolster the Hammers' attacking arsenal but also provide the requisite technical attributes to become an exceptional lone forward.

Leading scorers in Europe's top five leagues Player Goals scored Serhou Guirassy 13 Lautaro Martinez 10 Erling Haaland 8 Harry Kane 8 Jude Bellingham 8 Stats via WhoScored.

Unlike Antonio, who has struggled with the ball at his feet, the Guinea international has excelled, rivalling Kane with the pinpoint accuracy of his passing attributes.

The "goal machine", as dubbed by the official Bundesliga website, has showcased his technical prowess by placing within the top 5% for short pass completion and the top 15% for key passes, completed passes and goal-creating actions, displaying he'd be a huge upgrade on Antonio.

With a £17m release clause in his Stuttgart contract, as per TEAMtalk, West Ham could snap up one of the best bargains in world football.