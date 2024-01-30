West Ham and Brentford are moving to sign a "very strong" left-footer in January, with David Moyes' side offering his club £13 million already.

West Ham attempting late winter window signings

Technical director Tim Steidten, after sealing a loan move for Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, is now widely reported to be chasing a new winger.

West Ham have been heavily linked with late interest in signing FC Norsjaelland sensation Ibrahim Osman and Al-Ittihad forward Jota, with the east Londoners looking to add a different option out wide.

Jarrod Bowen has been forced to play a makeshift striker role for a good chunk of this Premier League campaign in the absence of Michail Antonio, who recently suffered a rumoured setback in his recovery from a knee problem.

Bowen's own brief injury recently, coupled with Mohammed Kudus' trip to AFCON, also highlighted the lack of depth West Ham possess in the winger department.

Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals are currently tipped as major candidates for the exit door as well, with ExWHUemployee even suggesting last week that the Hammers could get both Jota and Osman through the door if the aforementioned are indeed sold.

“It appears that Betis are leading the way with the fact that our former manager Manuel Pellegrini is their manager and he was in fact the man that originally bought Fornals to East London," said Ex on the future of Fornals to West Ham Way.

“The Spanish side hope to complete this signing this window. This could free up further funds and if Benrahma can be sold it raises the chances of us signing both Osman and Jota the two original targets."

Tax issues complicate a deal for Jota, so this is unlikely to be resolved in quick fashion, while it remains to be seen if West Ham can officially seal a move for Osman after well over a week of talks.

In the meantime, other potential attacking signings are being mentioned, and one of them is exciting young Monza forward Valentin Carboni.

West Ham tussle Brentford as bid made for Carboni

According to FCInternews.it, West Ham and Brentford have "come forward" in "recent days" for Carboni, who is currently on loan at Monza from Inter Milan. West Ham have offered around £13 million to sign the Argentine, a figure they're "stuck" on as Inter want no less than £21 million to do a deal.

Moyes' side face stiff competition from the Bees, as this report suggests they could go as high as £15 million in an effort to beat them. However, so far, it stands that both clubs are falling short of Carboni's valuation.

The teenage left-footed attacking ace, called "very strong" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has impressed in parts over his temporary spell at Monza - bagging two goals and two assists in 15 Serie A outings.