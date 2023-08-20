Highlights West Ham United could sign a new Jarrod Bowen this summer.

They're expected to make a second bid for a key target.

He's one of the best at dribbling in Europe.

Following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, West Ham United reinforced their midfield with the additions of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Having solidified their midfield, the Hammers are now looking to bolster their forward line and for good reason. In the Premier League last season, the Hammers only managed 42 goals, ranking as the seventh-worst attack in the division.

Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma had to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility from wide, finishing as the club's joint-top scorers in the league with six each.

For a club aiming to fire from all cylinders this season after returning to the Europa League, those previous totals won't suffice, meaning West Ham's need for world-class quality is greater than ever and a fresh update has emerged regarding their search for someone of that ilk.

West Ham transfer news - What's the latest?

According to the Athletic's David Ornstein, West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus.

The report states the bid fell well below the Dutch giant's valuation of the Ghanian, who is currently contracted to the club till 2025.

That said, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth expects them to go back in with another bid in the not-too-distant future.

Earlier this month, Brighton & Hove Albion had reached an agreement in principle thought to be worth €40m (£34.5m), however, that move didn't come to fruition with the player reportedly requesting a release clause in his contract.

As a result, the Seagulls walked away from the deal with West Ham now leading the race to land Kudus.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

With a whole host of Premier League clubs circling for Kudus, the 23-year-old has garnered interest for displaying his admirable and sought-after quality on a regular basis.

After producing an eye-watering 25 goal contributions in 42 games for Ajax, the "unbelievable" young prospect, as lauded by journalist Jack Collins during the 2022 World Cup, reached new heights for his productivity last season.

The Ghanian possesses a unique ability to be able to glide past defenders using his low centre of gravity and upper body strength, which is backed up by his incredible attacking metrics. During the Eredivisie last season, when compared to his positional peers, Kudus dominated in almost every department.

He ranked in the top 5% for an array of his per 90 stats, including non-penalty goals, xG, pass completion and successful take-ons while his shots and touches in the attacking box were within the top 10%, as per FBref.

While displaying an unequivocal efficiency in the final third aligns with West Ham's current needs, the 5 foot 9 ace can bring exceptional versatility to the London stadium having played 17 times as a right-winger, 16 as a centre forward and nine as an attacking midfielder last season.

To possess a player of this quality and versatility would rival the impact of the Hammer's current star man, Jarrod Bowen.

The Englishman is no stranger to being shoehorned into a variety of different positions, predominantly playing as a left-footed right winger but also an attacking midfielder and centre forward, just like Kudus.

Despite showcasing similar versatility, the statistics suggest that signing Kudus would be an upgrade on David Moyes' most productive player when comparing their respective 22/23 seasons.

According to FBref, the Ajax star betters Bowen's progressive carries (3.31/2.84), progressive passes (3.26/2.00), non-penalty goals (0.55/0.14), successful take-ons (4.57) and shots on target (1.36/0.58).

Despite the difference in quality between the two leagues, Kudus hasn't only shone in the Eredivisie, his performances on the international stage for Ghana caused people to stand up and take notice.

At the 2022 World Cup, Kudus showcased his ability to carry the weight of expectation on his shoulders, scoring two goals from an xG of 0.80, registering four shots on target, averaging 28 passes per match and a pass completion rate of 77%, as per InfoGol.

West Ham are crying out for a new star to help them compete across all fronts next season and in Kudus, the east London faithful would have a player worth worshipping.