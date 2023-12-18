West Ham United are open to offers for one of their first-team regulars in January, according to a fresh report that emerged this weekend.

West Ham form and results

The Irons have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won eight, drawn three and lost six of their opening 17 games, meaning that they currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League table.

Victories Defeats Draws Chelsea (3-1) Manchester City (3-1) Bournemouth (1-1) Brighton (3-1) Liverpool (3-1) Newcastle (2-2) Luton Town (2-1) Aston Villa (4-1) Crystal Palace (1-1) Sheffield United (2-0) Everton (1-0) Nottingham Forest (3-2) Brentford (3-2) Burnley (2-1) Fulham (5-0) Tottenham (2-1) Wolves (3-0)

Ahead of next month, David Moyes will know that he’ll need to strengthen his squad should he want to gain some consistency and seriously compete for a place in the top six, but in order to make room for fresh faces in the building, some of his existing players will have to leave to raise the necessary funds.

So far this season, Said Benrahma has made just four starts in the top-flight having fallen slightly out of favour under the manager (WhoScored - Benrahma statistics), and it’s fair to say that the left-winger isn’t best pleased about his lack of game time which he’s shown on his social media.

Algeria’s international recently posted a photo of himself in the club’s training wear on Instagram, with a caption of nothing but a zipped mouth emoji, suggesting that he daren’t speak up about his situation, though it doesn’t sound like he’ll have to put up with it for much longer if the following update is to be believed.

West Ham happy to sell Benrahma

According to The Sunday Mirror (via Sports View), West Ham are open to offers for Benrahma in January. The London Stadium forward is attracting interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, alongside several unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the weeks leading up to the transfer window.

While Benrahma hasn’t been that much of a regular starter under Moyes this season, West Ham will know the bags of potential that he has in his locker to offer, therefore, David Sullivan would perhaps be wiser to retain his services at least until the summer, when it will be easier to find a replacement.

Since joining the club from Brentford, he has racked up 43 contributions, 24 goals and 19 assists, from 151 appearances, showing the positive impact he can make in the final third, but he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas (Transfermarkt - Benrahma statistics).

The Irons’ 28-year-old is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, so his ability to provide cover in areas outside of his own makes him a useful option to have in the building.

When he’s at the top of his game, Josh Bunting has claimed that Benrahma can be “unplayable”, so even though he might not be getting in the team from the get go as much as he would like, the hierarchy would be making a mistake if they were to let him go next month.