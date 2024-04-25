West Ham United are running empty on patience when it comes to David Moyes occupying the managerial hot seat, with his second stay at the club as boss looking to be nearing its end now.

The Hammers are in eighth position in the Premier League currently, which doesn't exactly scream that a crisis at the London Stadium is occurring, but it looks like the powers that be at West Ham just want fresh blood in the dug-out now over the stale Scotsman.

An injection of something fresh is now needed over the ex-Manchester United boss, with the underwhelmed Irons going after this successor according to rumours who has gotten the better of Moyes before in his esteemed managerial career.

West Ham going after incredible Moyes successor

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the upcoming Hammers vacancy, with Ruben Amorim's name picking up steam at one point.

However, further developments looked to have nipped that potential name replacing Moyes in the bud with Liverpool also dejected at the fact the Sporting boss looks unlikely to move to the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's heir. As such, alternatives are being sought with Julen Lopetegui and Paulo Fonseca two names on their shortlist, as per Sky Sports.

The rumour mill also suggests that the Irons are looking at current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, with TalkSPORT reporting earlier in the campaign that West Ham sporting director Tim Steinden has a close relationship with the ex-Chelsea man.

With the German set to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, after his Bavarian side were blown away by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, West Ham could offer up a Premier League return for the bruised 50-year-old.

This appointment could well work, with Tuchel very impressive at Stamford Bridge before it all eventually unravelled for him at the Blues.

Tuchel's record in the Premier League

Although it all went sour towards the end of his Chelsea tenure, it's fair to say fans at Stamford Bridge now wouldn't say no to the German returning in the present instead of witnessing Mauricio Pochettino's car-crash reign unfold.

Described as being an "unbelievable" coach by Ben Chilwell during his time at Chelsea, Tuchel even managed to mastermind a Champions League success during his one year in west London when beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a subdued final.

On top of that, Tuchel would win 35 of the 63 games he took charge of in the Premier League for the Blues with three of those victories actually coming when facing off against Moyes' West Ham.

Moyes vs Tuchel PL H2H record Chelsea 2-1 W September 3rd 2022 Chelsea 1-0 W April 24th 2022 West Ham 3-2 W December 4th 2021 Chelsea 2-1 W April 24th 2021 Sourced by Transfermarkt

This could end up being a masterful appointment to replace the Scotsman therefore, bringing in a manager who knows how to succeed in the tough demands of the Premier League and one who will want to restore his reputation as a manager after a troubling stint out in Munich.

Manchester United are also keeping an eye on Tuchel's services however as a potential replacement for an under-fire Erik Ten Hag, with the race to replace Moyes no doubt heating up in the off-season when he officially steps down.