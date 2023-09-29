As West Ham United edged League One outfit Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round, David Moyes reaffirmed the role entrusted to the youth, having placed six academy graduates on the bench.

The Hammers have been on the rise for a number of years now and won the Europa Conference League final last term to cherry-top the progress made under their Scottish manager's tutelage.

Declan Rice was the embodiment of the Premier League club, having ascended from the youth ranks to play a starring role before departing for Arsenal for a staggering fee of £105m in the summer.

What did Declan Rice achieve at West Ham?

Rice has been heralded as a Hammers “legend” by Ray Parlour, such is the influence of his 245-match career in east London, where he has been an arrowhead in a charge to European exploits, indeed winning European silverware on his final game.

The 45-cap international, who has also been described as a "force of nature" by journalist Rob Blanchette, the 23-year-old is one of the most tenacious, crisp and all-conquering midfielders in Europe, and had he not risen from the youth ranks, the Irons would almost certainly have failed to glean the same level of success.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 19% for progressive passes, the top 17% for progressive carries and the top 22% for goals scored per 90.

Now thriving with the Gunners, the £240k-per-week phenom is a generational talent and one West Ham will cherish eternally, and while replicating his rise would be a fruitless task, there might in fact be a prospect capable of cementing a big position in Moyes' first-team plans, included in the matchday squad against the Imps on Wednesday night. Step forward Dan Chesters.

Who is Dan Chesters?

Chesters has been on West Ham's books since adolescence and is establishing himself under Moyes' stewardship, and after clinching a place on the bench against Lincoln, will now hope for a maiden appearance on the pitch of the campaign.

Now 21-years-old, the creative midfielder will be hoping to add to his two senior Hammers appearances this season, having cemented his position as a distinguished member of the academy, completing 99 appearances, scoring three goals and providing 20 assists. Different to Rice, yes, but he is shining just as bright in the youth team ranks.

Praised for his "marvellous" early displays by journalist Jack Elderton, he could be the perfect starlet to wedge his way into Moyes' plans, and while Divin Mubama is the star of the show in that regard right now, Chesters' talents could be aptly placed for inclusion over the coming months.

Mubama has been sensational at youth level and has scored a goal and an assist apiece from seven outings for the United first-team, both coming in last season's victorious Conference League campaign.

With Chesters' creativity from the centre and, in addition, the right flank, Mubama and indeed the likes of Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Mohammed Kudus could have the perfect homegrown supplementation for years to come.

While a player of a different distinction to Rice, Chesters could yet prove to be a talent capable of thriving at the highest level, and this might indeed be a big year for the rising star.