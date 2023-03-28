When West Ham United signed Gianluca Scamacca last summer for a £35.5m transfer fee, it looked as though David Moyes had the final piece of his puzzle – a striker who could score 25 goals a season.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out like that for the Italian hitman as he has largely struggled to get to grips with the English game. Across 18 domestic matches, the 24-year-old has scored just three times however he appears to have found his feet in Europe, scoring five goals and registering an assist in nine matches.

His poor form along with many other of his teammates has led to West Ham fighting a Premier League relegation battle and having scored just 24 league goals, the third-lowest total in the division, it’s clear Moyes’ goal-scoring woes could play a major part in whether they survive this term.

They could use the help of a world-class striker now and former player Carlos Tevez would be the ideal candidate to alleviate the club’s current woes.

How did Carlos Tevez perform at West Ham?

Considering how poor the Irons’ attackers have been this season, a prime Tevez would surely run riot in the Premier League under Moyes, instantly acting as an improvement on Scamacca and Antonio.

The diminutive Argentinian signed for the club way back in 2006 alongside Javier Mascherano in what was an astounding move, with Alan Pardew and the club somehow securing their services from Brazilian side Corinthians on permanent deals following their World Cup displays for Argentina.

This was a major coup for the Hammers and although Tevez didn’t score in the league until March, his performances during the final few months of the season were integral to the club retaining their league status.

Tevez played all of the club's final ten Premier League matches that term, scoring seven goals – including the winner against Manchester United on the final day – while grabbing three assists and this was just a taste of what was to come for the forward in England.

He moved to United not long after, before joining cross-city rivals Manchester City, scoring 117 goals combined for the two clubs. Overall, he has scored 257 club goals, notably being dubbed a "monster" along the way by journalist Sam Tighe.

West Ham would be nowhere near the relegation zone if Moyes had the opportunity to utilise the forward in the present day. Indeed, he would terrorise opposition defences to shreds.