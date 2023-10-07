West Ham United are not quite flying but they have certainly started the seasonal ascent after enduring a testing campaign domestically last year, with David Moyes' transfer activity restoring the vigour in east London.

Of course, any concerns the Irons faithful held over the lack of consistency during last term's Premier League was wiped away after West Ham won the Europa Conference League in June.

Such success opened the door for a third successive European campaign and a return to the Europa League, where United have made a winning start.

How well are West Ham playing this season?

Victories over Backa Topola and Bundesliga side Freiburg have put West Ham in the driving seat on the continental stage, and despite suffering consecutive losses in the Premier League against Manchester City and Liverpool recently, a win over Sheffield United last weekend has kept the club in a European spot after seven matches.

Boasting 13 points after seven league games this season, with four wins, West Ham are significantly better off than the same stage last season, having clinched just four points, setting the tone for a campaign that languished near the bottom of the table until a late purple patch at the business end resulted in navigation away from danger.

Despite the £105m sale of midfielder Declan Rice to Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer, Moyes has successfully made some astute additions in his stead, and none have been more laudable thus far than James Ward-Prowse who joined from Southampton in a £30m deal after the Saints' relegation.

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

Rice is unquestionably among Europe's elite of his position, but Moyes and co have acted superbly to spread the finances recuperated from his sale across the midfield, and while the likes of Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus look impressive, it is Ward-Prowse who has been “incredible”, as he has previously been called by Russell Martin.

Rice was declared a "force of nature" by journalist Rob Blanchette for his exploits with the Irons, but while he was integral in the prosperous period under Moyes' leadership, the evidence is crystal-clear that this squad can operate without his presence.

The £115k-per-week phenom that is Ward-Prowse has recorded a stunning average match rating of 7.80 - as per Sofascore - in the Premier League this season, making 2.3 key passes per game, completing 91% of his passes, and averaging 1.8 interceptions, 1.7 clearances and 6.0 ball recoveries per outing.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 8 machine ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists, the top 14% for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for interceptions per 90, illustrating the kind of all-encompassing skill that allows him to thrive in Rice's absence.

The former Saints star has, understandably, been pinned with the tag of set-piece specialist in the past, but as is becoming abundantly clear for those of a Hammers affiliation, his influence stretches far beyond the constraints of one definitive quality.

He produces moments of significance across each department of the pitch, and Thursday night's victory over Freiburg was but an illustration of that.

As such, this dynamic gem really does have the ability to cement his role as the most important midfielder since Rice at the London Stadium, and while he does not boast the raw ability across each role of the midfield, he is impressive both in and out of possession and will continue to prove his worth as the season continues into the deeper phases.