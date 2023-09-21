West Ham United fell to defeat against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, but David Moyes' side's first loss of the term should do little to discredit the fine start following the £105m sale of midfield talisman Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The Hammers had won three in a row after drawing away to Bournemouth in the opener, and look well drilled and oiled this year, raring for further success after winning the Europa Conference League in June, defeating Fiorentina in the final.

That triumph clinched a spot in this year's Europa League - United's third successive European campaign - with the group phase now nigh, and Serbian side Backa Topola are the first to wage continental battle against the English side this term.

What is the West Ham team news vs Backa Topola?

Moyes has confirmed that veteran shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski is in line for his first appearance of the campaign after losing his place to Alphonse Areola in the Premier League.

Rice's £35m replacement, Edson Alvarez, will not be available as the Mexican enforcer is currently serving a suspension after being sent off in the Europa League against Union Berlin in February while playing for Ajax.

West Ham summer signings Transfer fee (via Sky Sports) Mohammed Kudus £38m Edson Alvarez £35m James Ward-Prowse £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos £17m Sean Moore N/A

Speaking on his squad's collective fitness, West Ham's Scottish manager said, “We’ve got everybody available — everybody fit and ready to play. All the players are ready to go.

“I want to keep them all pushing. I think it’ll be a good opportunity for some of the players to show what they can do.”

With a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool looming large at the weekend, the Irons will likely field a much-changed starting XI, and it could be the perfect opportunity for exciting summer signing Mohammed Kudus to make his full debut.

Will Mohammed Kudus start vs Backa Topola?

Kudus has only made two appearances for West Ham since completing a £38m deal to move from Ajax in August, both from the bench, but bagged a hat-trick in Europa League qualifying for the Dutch giants against Ludogorets in a resounding swansong.

He can now continue his rich exploits on the continental stage and truly announce himself to the Hammers faithful, having posted four goals and two assists in the Champions League last term - scoring against the likes of Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers.

The 24-cap Ghana star is a dynamic and incisive player, capable of thriving down the right channel and in a more central role, and has been praised for his "electric" pace by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Across all competitions last season, the 24-year-old scored 18 goals and supplied seven assists, despite only playing 29 times from the starting whistle, praised as his side's “star boy” by former teammate Calvin Bassey.

Against Topola, the £90k-per-week asset can continue his European purple patch and prove to Moyes that his qualities warrant further roles from the get-go, ranking among the top 7% of positional peers across leagues similar to the Dutch Eredivisie over the past year for goals, the top 2% for pass completion and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

His directness and guile might also play to the strengths of exciting young striker Divin Mubama, who is also pushing for his first start of the term tonight.

The 18-year-old forward has been on the bench four times this season but is yet to make his first display, having enjoyed a tremendous breakout year last term that saw him make six senior appearances for West Ham, scoring a goal and assist apiece.

Heralded for his "instrumental" role for the United youth side by Academy manager Kenny Brown, Mubama will be hoping for regular minutes in the Europa League group phase as he continues his development and rises closer to the fore.

With Kudus and Mubama heading the Irons attack tonight, Moyes will surely get off to a winning start, with the club now looking to better last year's momentous success and challenge for the next level in European competition.