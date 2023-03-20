West Ham United’s transfer business over the previous decade hasn’t exactly been profitable, with large amounts spent on players who just didn’t live up to expectations.

The likes of Felipe Anderson (£36m), Javier Hernandez (£16m) and more recently Gianluca Scamacca (£35.5m) have failed to perform for the club in line with the major financial outlay that went on securing their services and this has been a colossal waste of money.

One of the worst signings in recent years was that of Issa Diop, who became the club’s record signing when he arrived in the summer of 2018 from Toulouse for a fee of £22m.

Following a bright spell in France, where he had played nearly 100 times for Toulouse, scoring six goals, the then 21-year-old looked as though he could become a mainstay of the West Ham defence for the next few years. It didn’t quite work out that way, unfortunately.

How much did Issa Diop cost West Ham United?

Initial impressions were fairly good, with the defender playing over 30 Premier League matches in his first and second seasons for the club, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho even lavishing praise on the young centre-back, describing him as a “monster” during a win against the Old Trafford side in his debut season.

Things started going wrong during the 6 foot 4 defender's third campaign in London. He made just 21 appearances in all competitions, and it was evident that David Moyes didn’t quite rate him, with last term being his worst in a West Ham shirt.

Across 13 league appearances, he averaged a Sofascore rating of just 6.69, with the club keeping just two clean sheets in the games he played in. the Frenchman ranked as low as 17th in the squad for overall performances, and it looked as though his time was coming to an end.

Indeed, Moyes signed Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer, further pushing Diop down the pecking order, and he was finally sold to Fulham for £15m, a solid enough return given his poor form.

During his four-year spell at the Hammers, Diop ransacked the club for a total of £35m (his £22m transfer fee plus £13m in wages during his 216-week spell) with that well and truly proving to be a colossal waste of money.

Diop is just another name in the vast carousel of recent West Ham signings that haven’t quite made the grade despite considerable hype upon their arrival and transfer business in the future will have to be a lot smarter to avoid big money flops and indeed, relegation scraps.