West Ham United are expected to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season, but for now the club will keep in the 59-year-old at the helm.

Will West Ham survive the drop?

It has been a season to forget for the Hammers with their Premier League status put seriously at risk as a result of their hugely underwhelming form.

And this has seen Moyes come under huge pressure as the Irons have sat at the wrong end of the Premier League table for the majority of the campaign.

However, there have been some signs in recent weeks that West Ham could still salvage their top-flight status with a handful of victories taking them up to 14th spot.

Amid the chaos in the Premier League where numerous managers have recently lost their jobs, West Ham have decided to stick with Moyes and intend to do so for their remaining games.

But speaking on talkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has suggested he expected the Londoners to part ways with the 59-year-old when the season ends:

"I think actually David Sullivan at West Ham deserves a bit of credit because they know that David Moyes probably is reaching the end of the line there, but they've surveyed the options, they've decided now is not the right time to make a change.

"Who's the best person to keep us in the Premier League? David Moyes. I think he'll do that and then probably at the end of the season they'll shake hands and they'll go in a different direction."

Can Moyes keep West Ham afloat?

Not many sides have shown much faith in their managers this season with a number of West Ham's relegation rivals making the decision to change amid their struggles.

So keeping Moyes in the job was certainly a decision which went against the grain in comparison to what the clubs around them have done.

But there are signs that the Scotsman could keep the Hammers afloat this season after taking seven points from their last five games.

The Hammers' margin is fine with only three points separating them from the drop zone, however, they do hold a game in hand on all six of the sides below them in the table.

And perhaps the biggest issue for the West Ham owners was who could have potentially come through the doors to replace Moyes had they sacked him.

Leicester City have recently sacked Brendan Rodgers, lost their two games without him and have resorted to hiring Dean Smith - the manager who saw Norwich City relegated last season.

With this in mind, perhaps the grass wasn't greener on the other side, but that is not to say the grass is green at the London Stadium currently.

A change in the summer seems likely, according to Crooks, but Moyes could still leave West Ham on a high with Premier League survival and a European trophy still very much to play for.