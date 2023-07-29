West Ham United are "interested" in Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay this summer but a deal for the pair may be difficult for David Moyes to pull off, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Are Maguire and McTominay joining West Ham?

Now that Declan Rice's £105m transfer to Arsenal has been completed, West Ham's recruitment team can turn their attention to incomings this summer window.

The Irons are yet to sign anybody and with just over two weeks until the club's Premier League opener against Bournemouth, Moyes needs reinforcements.

Now a Europa League team following their Europa Conference League triumph, West Ham simply need more players. At times last season their form in the Premier League suffered as a result of their efforts in Europe and they even flirted with getting embroiled in a relegation battle.

To cope with the demands of the dreaded Thursday to Sunday schedule, Moyes will need to be proactive in the market.

According to Sky Sports' Sheth, West Ham see Man United's Maguire and McTominay as players who can make a positive impact at the club next year. However, a deal for either player will not be simple to complete.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: "West Ham also interested in the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and in Scott McTominay, but with regard to those two players, the information we're getting is that United see them as top players, as key members of the squad as it stands.

"And for them to even consider sales it would require very, very, very big offers. So, you know, never say never, but United are planning at the moment for those two players to be in their squad next season."

While a deal is not completely off the cards, either player may cost West Ham a small fortune. Now that clubs know the Irons have £105m in the bank, there is little room for bargaining.

Remarkably, United are said to value 30-year-old Maguire at £50m, despite the fact that the centre-back rarely started for the Red Devils last season and has just been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford.

Such an eye-watering fee for a player who has received hefty criticism for his subpar performance levels may put West Ham off, especially given the value that can be found across Europe in the market.

Meanwhile, McTominay would command a similarly high fee with United holding out for £40-45m for the Scotsman. The midfielder turns 27 in December and only made 24 Premier League appearances last season, many of which came from the bench.

Moyes would clearly like to bring in his compatriot who could offer experience and grit in central midfield, but such a steep asking price may force the West Ham boss to look elsewhere.

Who are West Ham signing?

Another expensive British midfielder who could be on his way to the London Stadium is Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Having seen an initial £40m bid rejected, the Hammers could well go back in for the 23-year-old, who featured readily for the Blues last season.

Similarly, James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a lucrative move to the Irons in a deal that looks pretty nailed on to happen sooner rather than later. The Southampton midfielder looks set to leave the only club he has played for in his professional career and is reportedly keen on a move to London.

Moyes is also keen to bolster his side's defence and Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe is a man firmly on the club's radar. The 26-year-old impressed in La Liga last season and could be available for as little as £17m (via CaughtOffside).