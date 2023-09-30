West Ham United might have fallen to defeat across the past two Premier League matches - against Manchester City and Liverpool - but the feel-good factor is very much intact in east London.

David Moyes' side have ostensibly faced the toughest two teams in the division, and while it still comes as a blow, the Hammers perch in seventh place with ten points after six matches, and are in a fine position to return to winning ways with victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Blades were felled 8-0 at Bramall Lane by Newcastle United last Sunday, and while the ignominious result has left them reeling, they will now look to bounce back with a big upset in the capital.

What's the latest West Ham team news?

Aaron Cresswell is the only absentee for West Ham, who boast a refreshed squad after ten changes were made for the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City.

Moyes is believed to be mulling over whether to hand Mohammed Kudus a first league start since his £38m transfer from Ajax in the summer, and may well do so to bypass the Blades, who will defend ferociously to avenge last week's loss.

With the onus on returning to winning ways after the current blip, Moyes will likely field a strong line-up, and given that midfielder Thomas Soucek has been in stunning form of late, he should be deployed in the centre to assert dominance over Paul Heckingbottom's newly-promoted outfit.

How has Thomas Soucek performed this season?

Signed from Serbian giants Slavia Prague for around £15m in July 2020 after impressing on loan since the previous January - which cost an additional £4m - Soucek has been a "sensational” - as hailed by Moyes - member of the Hammers team as they have risen to the fore over the past few years.

The 28-year-old has made 162 appearances since arriving, scoring 24 goals and supplying nine assists, and started five of the last six matches in the Europa Conference League final last year as the Hammers triumphed over Italian side Fiorentina.

Considering the fact that he has been in such good showing of late, it might be wise to unleash Soucek from the start this afternoon, having scored against Backa Topola and Lincoln over the past two weeks.

Lauded for his "unbelievable" start to the season by one United writer, the 62-cap Czech Republic captain must be unleashed once again, with his skills apt to nullify the Sheffield United threat.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £65k-per-week star ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for aerial wins and clearances, the top 8% for interceptions and the top 17% for blocks per 90 - while he offers an attacking threat, it is the security he brings to the centre that is most important.

Moyes must maintain this industrious midfielder's vibrant purple patch by providing him with a starting berth once again, and while Sheffield United are struggling, they will be desperate to land their first win of the season, but with Soucek dictating from the middle, they will leave the London Stadium empty-handed.