Despite falling to successive defeats in the Premier League, the feel-good factor is still present for West Ham United, who have ostensibly just faced the toughest teams in the division.

Having won the Europa Conference League last season, the Hammers have continued their European journey and tread the path to glory once more, back in the Europa League in pursuit of more silverware.

Declan Rice, midfield man mountain, was sold to Arsenal for £105m in the summer but scarcely looks missed in east London, as David Moyes has bolstered the squad with a spread of exciting additions.

How are West Ham playing this season?

After six matches in the English top-flight, West Ham have achieved three victories, suffered two losses and completed one draw, perched in seventh place with ten points.

The London Stadium side have also made a successful start to the continental journey after dispatching Serbian side Backa Topola in the opening match of the Europa League.

Rice, unequivocally, is a big miss, but with James Ward-Prowse posting seven direct goal contributions from six matches thus far, he looks to be a bona fide steal; likewise, Edson Alvarez, holding midfielder, has been "absolutely perfect" - according to Joe Cole - since arriving from Ajax in the summer.

West Ham boast a considerable squad more than capable of qualifying for Europe once again, and perhaps even pushing for another major honour, and while optimism prevails despite another setback against Liverpool, centre-back Nayef Aguerd continued his stuttering start to the season, and Moyes must now consider dropping him.

How did Nayef Aguerd perform against Liverpool?

The Moroccan machine has been a rock since joining from French side Rennes for £30m in June 2022 (well, he spent considerable time in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in pre-season) but he excelled once fit.

Completing the term with a European trophy, 30 appearances under his belt and praise for his "superstar" showings by reporter Mohamed Salad, the 34-cap international has been a solid and dependable member of Moyes' thriving outfit, and will continue to play a big part as the season stretches on.

However, against Liverpool, the 27-year-old continued an error-strewn start to the season, with The Athletic's Roshane Thomas noting that "defensive errors are holding him back".

On Merseyside, the defender made five clearances and blocked three shots but was dribbled past and committed the foul for Mohamed Salah's opening penalty, as per Sofascore, with West Ham starting the match the better, slicker team.

The £50k-per-week ace also only won one of his four contested ground duels (losing 75%), while completing just 73% of his passes and committing two fouls, hardly the inspiring, resolute display needed against the Anfield din.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 2 titan does rank among the top 5% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for blocks and the top 18% for clearances per 90, but he no doubt needs to ensure lapses in decisive moments are eradicated, especially with a dynamic force in Konstantinos Mavropanos now competing with the Moroccan for a starting berth.

Kurt Zouma has captained the Hammers across every league outing this season and thus will hardly be dropped, and after another display that left much to be desired, his Greek confrere could now be pushing for his maiden Premier League start under Moyes' wing.

Especially after receiving praise from journalist Dan Woffenden for his "impressive" performance in the Europa League last week.

Aguerd is a commanding, iron-fortified centre-half who deservedly has a spot in West Ham's regular starting XI, but having completed a substandard start to the season, he must now be dropped for Mavropanos, who deserves a chance to strut his stuff on Premier League grass.