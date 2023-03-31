West Ham United have struggled all season in the final third, with a number of players in David Moyes' side failing to live up to the performances they have produced in previous seasons.

One such player is Pablo Fornals, as the Spaniard has registered a disappointing one goal and one assist in 22 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, earning a shocking 6.38 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

While the finger has been pointed at the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca for their underwhelming campaigns, the fact that Fornals ranks as the 17th-best player in Moyes' squad suggests that he has been really poor.

With the Hammers staring relegation in the face, the Scottish manager must surely consider making some radical changes at the London Stadium ahead of the remaining fixtures, and one such decision could be to drop Fornals for 20-year-old academy talent, Kamarai Swyer.

Who is Kamarai Swyer?

Swyer will be a familiar name to West Ham fans after he made his first-team debut in the Europa Conference League earlier this season but few will be knowledgeable about his superb displays in the academy.

The youngster, who can play anywhere in midfield or attack, boasts 11 goals and five assists in 56 appearances for the U21s, including five goals in just 19 Premier League 2 games this season, which suggests that he certainly has an eye for goal.

Swyer's performances were rewarded with a professional contract back in 2020, and U18 coach Kevin Keen was full of praise for the attacking midfielder's ability and attitude.

He said: “Kamarai Swyer is a super player. As a scholar for me, he was outstanding last year as a first-year.

“He can score goals, he can create goals, and he’s got a frame which he’s working on to make more athletic, but which could be very useful in Premier League football, certainly in the 2020s.

“I’m really pleased for Kamarai. He works extremely hard, is a great kid, and I’m hopeful that he can come through and be one of those players who makes his way onto the honours wall as a debutant through the Academy.”

Since Swyer made his professional debut against FCSB earlier in the season, and was on the bench against Manchester United recently, he is clearly in Moyes' thinking for the first team.

Considering his impressive return of goals and assists in comparison to Fornals, who has struggled immensely so far this campaign, the 59-year-old must surely consider giving him a go in the first team.