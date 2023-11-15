West Ham United ended their five-game winless streak on Sunday by coming from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek secured a much-needed three points after a tricky spell in the Premier League.

While the Hammers are flying in the Carabao Cup and Europa League - through to the quarter-finals and one win away from the knockout stages, respectively - the pressure has still been ramped up on David Moyes for their poor league form.

The Scot will be hoping that Soucek's dramatic late winner is the catalyst for improved fortunes in the top flight as they aim to push towards the European places.

Currently four points behind sixth-place Manchester United, Moyes is crying out for some reinforcements to bolster his squad in January and while signing a striker is a priority, links have been drawn to one of the finest young centre-backs on the planet.

West Ham transfer news - Goncalo Inacio

West Ham are one of several clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, seemingly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, as per 90min.

Scouts from the London Stadium were present to spy on three players during Benfica’s recent 2-1 victory over their rivals Sporting Lisbon.

The report states that the Hammers are keeping tabs on Sporting’s Inacio and Benfica’s Joao Neves and Antonio Silva, although numerous scouts from their Premier League rivals were in attendance.

It was an embarrassing night for Inacio, who was sent off six minutes into the second half, with the centre-back shown a second yellow card for a foul on Rafa Silva.

While that performance won't put the Irons off in their pursuit of the talented 21-year-old, they will have to act fast to beat off a whole host of competition, with Man United currently in the driving seat.

According to reports in Portugal, the Red Devils are reportedly 'ready to activate' his €60m (£53m) release clause to beat off stiff competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

If West Ham were to upset the apple cart by launching a bid of their own for the jewel in Sporting's crown, he would represent a huge upgrade on current left-sided defender, Nayef Aguerd.

How Goncalo Inacio compares to Nayef Aguerd

A technically gifted left-footed centre-back, who is comfortable at driving out from defence with the ball, Inacio's ball-playing ability is crucial in the build-up phase of attacks.

Described by journalist Antonio Mango as "exceptional" for how he dictates possession from the back, the 6 foot 1 titan boasts an exquisite passing range that has stood out in Portugal and is why several European powerhouses are interested in luring him away from Sporting.

In the modern game, you rarely see any big club deviate from a style that requires progressing play from defence and controlling the tempo of the game with possession.

If West Ham were to capture the highly-rated youngster, they'd have a partner for Kurt Zouma who could help them transition into a team that is more comfortable at launching attacks from their own defensive third, replacing Aguerd in the process.

Goncalo Inacio vs Nayef Aguerd 23/24 statistics per 90 Statistic Goncalo Inacio (Primeira Liga) Nayef Aguerd (Premier League) Pass completion 87.8% 76.6% Progressive passes 8.07 2.52 Progressive carries 1.92 0.65 Successful take-ons 0.40 0.09 Tackles 1.11 1.02 Interceptions 0.91 1.21 Aerials won 1.21 2.61 Stats via FBref

As the table above delineates, Inacio is much better at progressing play from defence, driving forward with the ball and picking out a pass than Aguerd, while the Moroccan international is perhaps more physically commanding and dominant in the air.

If Moyes wants to make the seamless transition towards a more possession-based system given the array of technical talent he has at his disposal, he should look no further than Inacio to carry the Irons towards a brighter future.