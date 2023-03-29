West Ham United are expected to move on from manager David Moyes before the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Will West Ham sack Moyes?

There are now just 12 games remaining in West Ham's Premier League campaign as they find themselves battling at the wrong end of the table.

However, with the international break now nearing its conclusion, the Hammers have stuck with their 59-year-old manager for the time being.

There have been reports throughout the campaign that the Scottish manager's time at the London Stadium was under significant threat amid their poor form.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Toby Cudworth has suggested that the Hammers will have moved on from Moyes by the time the next campaign begins:

"[David] Sullivan felt that if there was anybody who was going to get West Ham out of the mess that they're in, it was probably David Moyes, and that's why he's not been sacked to this point.

"However, it is our understanding that at the end of the season, come what may - even if West Ham are relegated or if West Ham stay in the Premier League - David Moyes is not going to be continuing at West Ham."

Should West Ham stick with Moyes?

It now feels as if the potential opportunity to move on from Moyes this season has passed with the international break the perfect time for a club to assess their situation.

That was seen in north London as Tottenham Hotspur made the decision to relieve Antonio Conte of his duties with 10 games left in their season.

However, up to now, the Lilywhites are yet to bring in his permanent replacement with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason set to take charge until the end of the campaign.

And that carries significant risks with neither coach bearing much experience as a first-team manager throughout their careers.

This was potentially part of the Hammers' thinking over the last week-and-a-half with their situation being a lot more precarious than that of Spurs given their league position.

The results under Moyes have not been great this season with the comparison between this campaign and last season showing a lot to be concerned about.

However, if there was no favourable option out there on the market for West Ham, then sacking Moyes could've posed a huge risk as they look to maintain their Premier League status.

On paper, West Ham would appear to have one of the stronger squads amid the bottom nine sides and certainly one of the most experienced managers.

And with this in mind, sticking with Moyes could see the 59-year-old rely on his experience to pull the Hammers out of danger with a couple of wins potentially taking them up to 12th spot in the table.

There is a lot at stake for West Ham in the final weeks of the season, however, it does feel like a small run of good form could be enough to drag them out of danger.