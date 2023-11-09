West Ham United host Olympiacos in the Europa League group stage this evening.

Last time out, the Hammers slipped to a 2-1 defeat against the Greek giants, in what was a gut-wrenching performance, and David Moyes will be looking for a quick response from his side.

Olympiacos ended West Ham's 17-match unbeaten run in European competition and the pressure is all on the hosts to put in a much improved performance.

West Ham team news vs Olympiacos

After three consecutive losses in the Premier League, including a 3-2 defeat against Brentford last time out, the Irons failed to capitalise on their sensational 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last week.

The boundless energy and quality prevalent in that performance provided a flavour of what West Ham can serve up but four defeats in their last five matches in all competitions suggests their displays have been littered with inconsistency.

Moyes was without defensive stalwart Kurt Zouma, who failed a late fitness test prior to their defeat against the Bees, and that leaves him with a decision to make ahead of this contest.

The veteran manager has fielded a notoriously strong team in this competition and given how imperative it is that they wrap up all three points, that pattern is likely to continue.

Mohammed Kudus has started all three Europa League games so far, netting on matchday one against TSC, and he is the man in form for the hosts, having scored in both of his last two games, including a stunning acrobatic strike at Brentford.

On the opposite flank, Said Benrahma did start on the weekend as Lucas Paqueta was suspended after accumulating five yellow cards, however, the Algerian has been very poor this term and Moyes must replace him with the returning Brazilian this evening.

The stats that show Paqueta must start over Benrahma

Benrahma has started in three of West Ham's last four matches in all competitions but his performance in the reverse fixture against Olympiacos was dubbed as "disappointing" by journalist Roshane Thomas and for good reason.

The 28-year-old was incredibly weak and wasteful on the evening, as evidenced by him only winning two of his ground duels, completing only two dribbles and losing possession on 12 occasions, as per Sofascore.

With the above statistics plaguing the Hammers' chances of overturning the two-goal deficit, there was no surprise to see Moyes drag him off in the 58th minute, replacing him with Jarrod Bowen.

Unlike Benrahma, who has failed to have a positive impact at the top end of the pitch, Paqueta's wand of a left foot - as demonstrated perfectly by his wonderful strike against the Greek giants - possesses the quality to hurt his opponents in the final third, utilising his incisive dribbling and hawk-eye vision to devastating effect.

Lucas Paqueta vs Said Benrahma Premier League 23/24 stats Stat Lucas Paqueta Said Benrahma Minutes per game 89 48 Successful dribbles 77% 36% Key passes 1.3 1.1 Big chances created 3 2 Balls recovered 7.6 3.4 Duels won 51% 33% All stats via Sofascore

The above statistics suggest that the "incredible" Paqueta - as lauded by former West Ham frontman Frankie McAvennie - is making more purposeful contributions in the attacking half, including more dribbles, chances created and key passes while also offering more from a defensive standpoint with more duels and balls recovered.

Moyes must therefore drop Benrahma and unleash his skilful Brazilian against Olympiacos.