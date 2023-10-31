West Ham United's love affair with strikers has turned sour and is a relationship that needs rekindling if they are to challenge towards the Premier League's top six.

For too long, the Hammers have misfired in the striker department, bringing in the likes of Sebastien Haller and Gianluca Scamacca for big money, selling them for a devastating loss and never attempting to replace them.

David Moyes has instead relied on the presence of Michail Antonio, but he has shown on countless occasions that he doesn't have the tools in his locker to fix their prominent lack of firepower.

The Jamaican has only scored twice in ten top-flight appearances this term and alarmingly, has never eclipsed the ten-goal mark in a Premier League campaign before.

With the 33-year-old on the decline, Moyes is in the market for a lethal finisher and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez certainly fits that bill.

West Ham transfer news - Santiago Gimenez

West Ham are among a long list of clubs interested in prising the highly-rated Feyenoord frontman to the London stadium.

The Hammers entered preliminary talks with the Dutch club in the summer, as per the Daily Mirror, when they were searching for a Scamacca replacement, however, the Mexican hotshot opted to extend his contract in Rotterdam until 2027.

The report states that Gimenez was one of several names recommended to the club by technical director Tim Steidten before the Irons instead pursued moves for Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Corinthians attacker Yuri Alberto.

Although West Ham were the first to cast their rod into the pond in an attempt to fish Gimenez out of Rotterdam, there is a reason why many of Europe's elite have now been alerted towards his talents.

The 22-year-old has struck 15 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including a brace on his Champions League debut against Lazio.

According to 90min, Feyenoord have protected their prized possession by slapping a whopping €100m (£87m) asking price onto the striker following his incredible start to the season, making a deal even harder for the club to negotiate.

Santiago Gimenez's style of play

An incredibly potent finisher, who is currently outscoring the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, Gimenez has taken the world by storm with his goal-scoring exploits, with that famed trio having netted 13, 12 and 14 goals, respectively, so far this term across all fronts.

In the Eredivisie, he's producing monstrous numbers, including 1.36 non-penalty goals per 90, 4.3 shots, 8.48 touches in the attacking penalty box and 3.28 shot-creating actions, as per FBref.

When comparing those metrics across leagues similar to the Dutch top flight, he ranks in the top 1% of forwards in the past year for non-penalty goals, shots per 90 and touches in the attacking penalty area, demonstrating his prowess as a predatory striker.

He certainly boasts the prolific to leave his mark in east London, hailed for his "insane" shooting skills by journalist Antonio Mango having plundered 38 goals in 57 appearances for his current club.

Whilst his current rate of scoring this term exceeds two of the planet's most distinguished finishers in Kane and Haaland, exceptional goal-scoring isn't the only weapon in his armoury.

The 22-cap Mexican international is a physical presence who can provide Moyes with the first-rate link-up play to drop deeper, receive possession of the ball and send Jarrod Bowen on his way down the right flank.

Gimenez has showcased the above attributes by ranking in the top 7% for carries into the penalty area, the top 10% for expected assists and the top 30% for progressive passes received.

Lauded as a "machine" by football talent Jacek Kulig, the 5 foot 11 phenom possesses the power in his ball carrying and the vision to become the complete forward that West Ham desire, providing an added dimension in the attacking third and ultimately getting the best out of Bowen.

If Moyes can convince the board to part ways with the lofty fee, Gimenez can lead the line for years to come and form an indispensable partnership with the Englishman.