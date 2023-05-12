West Ham United are ending the season in a much better way than they started it. A recent victory over Manchester United has virtually secured Premier League survival, while their 2-1 first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League has put them in the driving seat ahead of the return fixture.

David Moyes will be desperate to claim European glory and ensure he remains in the hotseat next season, and it seems he is keen on improving his squad over the summer.

The Hammers have scouted Lens midfielder Seko Fofana recently according to 90min, and with Declan Rice’s exit appearing inevitable this summer, it could be an ideal opportunity to secure an excellent replacement for the Englishman.

His price tag before Christmas was believed to be around €40m (£35m), and if the club could secure his signature for this type of fee, it may well turn into a fantastic bargain.

Could Seko Fofana join West Ham United this summer?

Moyes will certainly be targeting a midfielder or two and Fofana fits the bill perfectly, especially as he is considered statistically similar to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, according to FBref.

The analysis site notes Fofana as the second-most comparable player to the Germany international, and with his impact at City, where he has won 11 major honours (so far), it isn’t a bad comparison to have.

Indeed, this season, Fofana and Gundogan have registered similar statistics with regard to goals and assists (nine apiece), pass success rate (87.5% to 86.8%), shot-creating actions (88 to 87) and interceptions (19 to 18), suggesting that not only do they offer a reliable attacking threat from the midfield, but their passing ability is also excellent.

In making a move for Fofana, Moyes could sign one of the finest midfielders on the continent, as FBref ranks him in the top 5% over the past year for progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area and total shots per 90 across Europe’s big five leagues, and it could be a major coup in landing him this summer.

Journalist Said Amdaa lavished praise on Fofana in 2022, saying: “Unplayable in midfield with monster activity. Recoverer/scorer. Very reliable, the captain did not miss any match with Lens.” And he has led Lens to a remarkable title challenge this term, as they currently sit six points off Paris Saint-Germain with four games left.

Moyes may send more scouts to watch him before the end of the season, though he will need to make a move sooner rather than later or he could get snapped up by a bigger side.