West Ham United manager David Moyes is expected to select a strong starting XI for their Europa Conference League game against Gent on Thursday.

Can West Ham win the Europa Conference League?

The Hammers are experiencing their issues in the Premier League this season with relegation a serious prospect with just a handful of games remaining.

A London derby victory on the weekend away to Fulham certainly eased the pressure on Moyes and his men as it took the Irons up to 14th in the table.

However, they are by no means safe with just three points separating them from 18th-placed Nottingham Forest - albeit with a game in hand.

But the games in the Premier League will continue to come thick and fast at this stage of the season and they face the daunting task of playing the league leaders, Arsenal, on Sunday.

First up is a trip to Belgium where they will face Gent as they look to get their hands on the third-string European cup and secure themselves a spot in the Europa League for next season.

And speaking to Football FanCast ahead of the game, journalist Pete O'Rourke fully expects Moyes to put out a side strong enough to take the game to the hosts:

"Yeah, I think Moyes is taking the Europa Conference League really seriously, obviously, West Ham's form has been really good in it to get to this stage. So you'd think he'll stick to what he's done.

"He's named strong teams in that competition as well. And it's an opportunity at a trophy for West Ham as well. So I think he'll name a strong team, might be a few changes here and there, but I'd imagine most of West Ham's big guns will play in this game if they are available.

"Then he will be hoping that they can take a positive result from that into that Arsenal game at the weekend, which is a real difficult task for a West Ham. But I think the West Ham fans would love nothing better were they to try and spoil Arsenal's title charge as well. So yeah, and obviously the boost their own survival hopes.

"Yeah, I think for West Ham, definitely expect a strong team against Gent and I don't think there'll be too many players rested."

Should West Ham prioritise the league?

The Hammers still remain in a precarious position in the league, however, it does feel as if a few wins could see them drag themselves out of danger.

With this in mind, a game against a side that could potentially lift the Premier League trophy in a matter of weeks could potentially be seen as a free hit to some.

Of course, West Ham will be looking to get something out of the game, however, the expectations on them to do so will be minimal given the form the Gunners have shown this season.

The Irons do have some crunch games coming up against the likes of Bournemouth and Leeds United where three points will feel like a must.

But it is by no means an easy run-in for Moyes' men with both Manchester clubs and Liverpool all still to play.

West Ham will not want the Europa Conference League to cost them a spot in the top flight, but it does feel like Moyes' side have to go for the trophy now they are in the quarter-finals.

The Hammers tasted disappointment in the Europa League last year and triumph in its sister competition could put a much more positive spin on this season for the fans.