West Ham United have carried on the momentum gained from the Europa Conference League victory into the current campaign as they remain unbeaten in the Premier League after four matches.

David Moyes is currently riding the crest of a wave result wise and coupled with the fact they have signed talents such as Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, everything looks rosy at the London Stadium.

With European football guaranteed until Christmas, the Scot has the chance to enter into West Ham folklore with some more solid results.

It remains to be seen how far this group of players can go, but they did miss out on one exciting move during the summer.

Indeed, the club were reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike on deadline day, but a move ultimately didn't go through.

What is Hugo Ekitike good at?

The 21-year-old has made a splash across the Channel for PSG and Stade Reims, netting 15 goals combined for both clubs in only 61 senior appearances, chipping in with eight assists too. Clearly, his potential is limitless.

Although having the great triumvirate of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar standing in his way for game time, the young Frenchman still managed to rank fourth across the squad for shots on target per game (0.5) and fifth for goals and assists (seven), suggesting that he impressed when given a chance.

He still has plenty of time to develop and a move to West Ham could have been ideal in the dying embers of the window, yet Moyes already has a wonderful talent waiting in the wings for more opportunities – Divin Mubama.

How good is Divin Mubama?

The 18-year-old has already tasted senior football for the club, making his debut against FCSB in the Europa Conference League group stage and marking it with an assist.

In their last 16 tie against AEK Larnaca, Mubama scored his first goal for the club, drawing praise from journalist Josh Bunting in the process, who said:

”Divin Mubama with his first West Ham senior goal. Has been flying for the youth teams this season but he has a massive future ahead of him. Is quick to adapt into different play styles. Not just a goal-scorer but has that link up play. Protects the ball very smartly for his age.”

Although three years younger than Ekitike, the West Ham gem could surpass his goal tally by the time he reaches 21, especially if he is given more chances by Moyes this term.

The Englishman knows where the goal is, having netted 54 goals across the youth teams in just 85 appearances, a stunning return rate and shows he has plenty of promise to shine on the senior stage.

Compared with the PSG youngster, that is a wonderful tally, as the Frenchman has only found the net 22 times across his elder youth and senior career.

Signing the PSG striker would likely have hindered his chances of success, but with a lack of centre-forward options at the London Stadium, Mubama has a clearer run at making a name for himself.

Mubama is clearly one of the best talents the club have had in years and if he continues on this upward trajectory, he could sparkle under Moyes, even surpassing Ekitike's talents.