West Ham United have plenty of money to play with in the remaining weeks of the transfer window after landing £105m through the sale of Declan Rice.

However, with just three weeks to go until the new Premier League season begins, it appears that the Irons may be getting desperate in their search for new recruits.

Who are West Ham United's strikers?

While a midfield replacement for Rice is a priority for Moyes, West Ham could also do with strengthening in various other positions, not least up front.

United spent £35.5m to sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo last summer, but the Italian striker failed to make the impact expected of him in his debut campaign at the London Stadium.

Other than Scamacca, David Moyes has just Danny Ings, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma to call upon in attack - hardly the most prolific list of goalscorers.

A number of potential options have emerged for West Ham in the striking department, with AC Milan striker Divock Origi the latest on the list.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the club have held talks with the Italian side over a possible deal.

How many goals has Divock Origi scored?

Origi joined Serie A giants Milan on a free transfer last year after bringing an end to his seven-season stay at Liverpool, with whom he became a fan favourite.

The Belgium international had a knack of scoring important goals, but a return of 22 from 107 Premier League appearances was hardly much to shout about.

That has been a similar story at the San Siro, having netted only twice - while assisting another - in 27 league appearances for Milan. Origi's slow start led to him being labelled Serie A's worst signing last season by Italian journalist Alvise Cagnazzo.

A change of surroundings has not exactly led to a change of fortunes for Origi, and it begs the question of exactly why Moyes' men would want to bring him on board.

Indeed, with 0.15 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes over the past year, Origi ranks in the bottom 10% of all forwards across Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref. Scamacca does not fare much better in that regard, mind, as he is in the bottom 17% with 0.24 non-penalty goals per 90.

Moyes would surely be better off putting his faith in Scamacca, who was often unfairly left out of the side at times last season, as the former Sassuolo ace not only scores at a better rate than Origi (0.29 v 0.18 goals per 90 respectively), but he also comes out on top in various other metrics.

That includes goals per shot (0.10 v 0.07), aerial duels won (44.7% v 30.6%) and tackles and interceptions per 90 combined (1.36 v 0.88) - an increasingly important trait for a forward - while they are pretty much identical in terms of pass-completion percentage (66.7 for Scamacca; 66.3 for Origi).

Previously described as a "terrible" player by football reporter Leigh Curtis, it is difficult to see how 28-year-old Origi - on wages of £85,000 a week, according to Capology - can improve West Ham's attack.

Instead, Moyes would be better off biding his time in search of the right man, even if that means taking his search right down to the wire.