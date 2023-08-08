Highlights West Ham's first summer signing, Edson Alvarez, is seen as a great addition who can fill the void left by Declan Rice's departure.

Alvarez's versatility as a defensive midfielder and center-back, along with his experience in top competitions, makes him a valuable asset for West Ham.

West Ham's late recruitment strategy has led to potential interest in players like Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and James Ward-Prowse, but negotiations have been challenging due to the club's financial position.

Sky Sports' James Savundra believes West Ham United are signing a "really good" player in Edson Alvarez and the midfielder can help "fill the void" left by Declan Rice's exit.

Is Edson Alvarez joining West Ham?

Despite it being early August, West Ham are only just about to make their first signing of the summer.

They have seen a number of players depart, including the likes of Rice and Gianluca Scamacca, but now West Ham supporters can breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing that Alvarez appears set to be announced as a Hammers player in the near future.

Having agreed a fee of approximately £34m with Ajax for the Mexican international, as well as having agreed personal terms with the player himself, David Moyes will finally see a new face arriving at the London Stadium.

The Irons are in desperate need of reinforcements before they embark on a campaign in which they have to juggle Premier League and Europa League football, and Alvarez will likely be the first of many arriving at West Ham in a busy end to the window.

Despite having to wait some time before getting their first deal done, Savundra believes West Ham have signed an excellent player capable of helping fill the void left by Rice following his move to Arsenal.

"I think they've got a really good signing, £32m with £2m in performance-related add-ons" Savundra told Sky Sports. "They're hopeful he can train this week so he can feature this weekend against Bournemouth. I think it gives West Ham a bit of a lift. They've had a really difficult summer so far.

"Declan Rice leaving, took so long to replace him, lost 4-0 at the weekend in pre-season as well. But, they are brining in a player who I think will fill the void somewhat left by Declan Rice. I think it's impossible to do it with one player when you consider the overall Declan Rice package. That's why Arsenal paid £105m for him.

"But, he [Alvarez] is a defensive midfielder, can also play as a centre-back. I don't think he'll be playing much there for West Ham. Ball-playing holding midfielder, he reads the game really well, good in possession, so I think he will help fill the void left by Declan Rice."

Alvarez also boasts great experience having played 147 matches for Ajax, 113 for Club America and 69 for Mexico, and his versatility and defensive acumen could prove invaluable for Moyes next season.

Having also played 24 Champions League matches with Ajax, Alvarez is used to lining up against some of Europe's toughest opponents, something he will do regularly in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was targeted by Chelsea late last summer, but a transfer never materialised. Alvarez now has a second shot at Premier League success, this time with Chelsea's London rivals West Ham.

Who are West Ham signing?

Given how late the Hammers have left their summer recruitment, it is expected to be a hectic few weeks at the London Stadium.

The most recent reports coming out regarding West Ham is document their interest in Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

Man United have reportedly rejected a £30m bid for McTominay form the Hammers, valuing him at around £40-50m, while the Irons have reportedly made an improved bid of £30m for Maguire as well, which will likely be similarly unsuccessful given United value their former captain at roughly the same as McTominay.

Another midfielder linked with West Ham is James Ward-Prowse, but Southampton have also rejected a £30m bid from the Irons.

Given the money recouped by West Ham this summer through player sales, Moyes has found himself in a difficult bargaining position when looking to bring players through the door.