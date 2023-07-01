West Ham United could be in for Everton's Amadou Onana, as the player is "someone that Moyes would be interested in", believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

West Ham United transfer news - what's the latest on Amadou Onana?

And breathe, the transfer saga surrounding West Ham and Declan Rice finally looks to be over as David Ornstein confirmed yesterday that the Hammers and Arsenal have agreed on a fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons, with just the payment structure to be resolved.

With their biggest outgoing of the summer sorted, the East London club can now turn their attention towards potential incomings, and with the departure of their club captain, they're going to need a fair few names to come through the door of the London Stadium.

One of the names linked to the club is Everton's Belgian "destroyer", Onana.

According to The Sun, the Hammers are interested in the 21-year-old and see him as a potential replacement for the departing Rice and believe an offer in the region of £40m-£50m could be enough to tempt the Toffees into selling, with their FFP troubles still hanging over their heads.

West Ham tried to sign the player from Ligue 1 side Lille last summer but couldn't offer the same package that the Merseyside outfit could, but it could be second time lucky for the claret and blue.

However, with Onana's desire to play at "one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide", would any offer from David Moyes' side be able to tempt him into what many might consider a sideways step?

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I can definitely see him being someone that Moyes would be interested in."

However, given the player's desire to play for a club slightly above West Ham, he sees a move as unlikely, adding: "So at the moment, I find it hard to believe that West Ham will actually get him."

How good is Amadou Onana?

Despite featuring less often than he probably would've liked during last season's run-in, he had an undeniably brilliant debut season in the Premier League for Everton.

In a campaign that saw the historic club stutter and falter almost weekly, the young Belgian was one of the few shining lights in the team.

It's no surprise then that he was the subject of a failed £50m bid from runners-up Arsenal in the January transfer window - a team he would go onto put in a Man-of-the-Match performance against just a few weeks later as Everton dominated the Gunners in a shock 1-0 win.

It was a performance he was hailed for by the media, with Conor O'Neil of the Liverpool Echo calling him "outstanding" and Richard Buxton labelling the player "superb."

According to WhoScored, he has been great all season, averaging an impressive rating of 6.71 across his 33 appearances for the club.

If Moyes can somehow convince Onana that his project in East London can rival some of the elite clubs in the league, then the club should do all they can to get this deal over the line and make him an Iron.