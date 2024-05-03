Just over four months ago, West Ham United were ready to offer David Moyes a contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2026, having recorded Premier League wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal in December.

A moody slump in form ensued, with the Gunners avenging their Emirates defeat by drubbing the Irons 6-0 in February in what halted negotiations to tie the Scotsman down to a new deal.

Now, with the end of the 2023/24 campaign a whisker away, sporting director Tim Steidten is drawing up a shortlist of candidates to succeed the imminently out-of-contract Moyes, who has insisted that discussions will not take place until the end of the month.

But, barring a stunning late burst of form that will see victories clinched away against Chelsea and title-chasing Manchester City, it looks unlikely that the Irons will clinch a fourth successive year in continental competition, having won the Europa Conference League last term and lost valiantly against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals last month.

While there has been a whirlwind of speculation in recent weeks, it's at present unclear whether Moyes will depart and, if so, who will succeed the 61-year-old in the dugout, but nonetheless, some exciting rumours are beginning to take form.

West Ham eyeing Champions League-winning boss

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim remains at the top of the list for the Hammers, though after admitting that meeting the Premier League club last week was a "mistake", it's wise that alternatives - such as Lille's Paulo Fonseca - have been identified.

If West Ham decide to make an appointment of a bolder nature, however, moving to convince Thomas Tuchel to return to London might be the way to go.

The Bayern Munich manager is set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign and with Tim Steidten a huge admirer of the German, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Why West Ham are interested in Thomas Tuchel

A master strategist and tactician, Tuchel has a proven trophy-winning record and guided Chelsea to the Champions League title during his last full season in English football.

Moreover, following Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg, the German stands a fighting chance of guiding struggling Bayern to this year's final showdown.

Described as a "big-club manager" by Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, Tuchel has the confidence and tactical wherewithal to succeed at a team like West Ham, not of the highest pedigree in the Premier League but proving, as an institution, it has the trappings of success at the top level.

Tuchel might have perceptions of negative tactics from his stint at Chelsea but this is not an accurate illustration of his erudite footballing mind and sharp-witted style, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola even saying "he's so creative".

Fundamentally, the 50-year-old is a winner and he would take a West Ham side well-drilled in discipline and defensive strength and make tweaks and improvements to open up another dimension.

Thomas Tuchel: Recent Managerial Record Club Matches PPM Trophies Bayern Munich 57 2.04 1 Chelsea 100 2.08 3 Paris Saint-Germain 127 2.35 6 Borussia Dortmund 107 2.12 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

His tactical flexibility and hunger for silverware would make him a thrilling capture for the Irons, and while his far-reaching philosophy has unleashed a range of formations, his preferred 4-2-3-1 set-up would make for a comfortable transition at the London Stadium.

Moreover, his pull in the transfer market could convince a top target in Ivan Toney to make the cross-London move to West Ham.

Why Thomas Tuchel could tempt Ivan Toney

Toney returned from an eight-month suspension for betting breaches in January to score four goals from his first five Premier League matches for Brentford this season, leading his manager Thomas Frank to pronounce him a "special player".

The England international might have fallen from form since but he is still one of the most coveted strikers on English shores, with Chelsea and Tottenham both interested, but West Ham have now received a major boost in their bid.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Brentford have slashed their asking price for Toney following his poor form, moving away from the hefty £70m price tag that had previously been placed.

Recent reports have listed a £45m figure and this would fall into the realistic ballpark for West Ham as they seek an heir to Michail Antonio's position at centre-forward, with the 34-year-old expected to leave upon the end of his contract this summer.

Toney would be a brilliant capture, also hailed as a "monster" by his gaffer, but most importantly, he could provide West Ham with their own version of Harry Kane, with Jeff Stelling speaking of the similarities between the strikers.

The presenter said: “I think if they want somebody who is the nearest thing you can get to a Harry Kane, who can influence the game in all areas of the pitch, who scores goals as well, come deep, he can lead the line brilliantly.”

While Stelling was discussing Spurs' interest in Toney, it's still applicable for the Hammers, especially so if Tuchel joins the club, with the Bayern boss currently leading the England captain, who has scored 43 goals and supplied 11 assists from 43 games this season.

While Toney might have more ostensibly lucrative offers forthcoming this summer, under Tuchel's wing at West Ham, he could assume the role of talisman at a trophy-winning club under a trophy-proven manager, where the role of star man would suit him as he fires his way back to the top of his game.