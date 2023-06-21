West Ham United target Fabio Carvalho is someone who has 'huge potential' amid links with a move to the London Stadium this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Fabio Carvalho?

According to Football Insider, West Ham United have made an enquiry over the possibility of being able to take Carvalho on loan this window.

The report states that Brentford and Burnley are also keen on the 20-year-old on a similar basis.

Speaking to the outlet, pundit Alan Hutton has indicated that the style of play his next club deploys will be important for his development, stating:

"There’s no point in someone like Carvalho going to a team that plays long ball because he’s not going to suit him. But if he goes to somewhere and wants to get the ball and wants to pass and move and he’s playing regularly, that’s how you become a better player. You want to know, hopefully within the future, if everything goes, well, there’s a pathway from Liverpool because if not, then there’s no point.”

RB Leipzig are also said to be keen on Carvalho and had a bid rejected for his services from Liverpool as they would rather loan him out; however, they may be open to a permanent deal with a buyback clause inserted into any prospective agreement, as per The Guardian.

As per The Athletic, Carvalho's former club Fulham would also be keen on taking the Portuguese attacking midfielder back to Craven Cottage.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Carvalho would add something different to West Ham United if he was to move to the London Stadium.

Brown told FFC: "I think he'd be someone who could give them something they don't really have in those areas of the pitch. I think he has huge potential and was very, very highly rated at Fulham, very highly rated. Marco Silva has mentioned to me a couple of times how disappointed he was really that they let that player slip away."

Would Fabio Carvalho be a good signing for West Ham United?

Despite his lack of senior opportunities at Liverpool, Carvalho is a player with a high ceiling and a loan deal may be the best option for him at this stage of his career to ensure he gains regular minutes to develop.

So far at the Reds, the £40k-a-week ace has made 21 appearances in all competitions and managed to net three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Carvalho has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive passes received, taking in around 5.84 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the fourth percentile.

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino gave Carvalho high praise in an interview last year cited by The Evening Standard, stating: "I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played. He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch.”

It's evident that Carvalho has a lot of raw potential and moving to West Ham United would give him a platform to shine in 2023/24.