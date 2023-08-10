Highlights

Harry Maguire remains in negotiations with West Ham United over one crucial point, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has been a key target of Hammers boss David Moyes this summer.

What is the latest news on Harry Maguire?

Maguire is as close as ever to leaving Manchester United this summer.

That is according to Romano, who stated that the two sides have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer with the fee being £30m. The verbal agreement has been reached, however discussions remain ongoing regarding the structure of the deal, and personal terms are still yet to be discussed.

This verbal agreement is a massive boost to West Ham, who had the England international as their top priority defensive addition this summer, and had seen a £20m offer rejected for the defender earlier in the window.

Sky Sports reports that personal terms are not expected to be a problem, however other reports are stating that due to the defenders current £190k per week wages at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have made a severance payment to their former captain in order to offset some of the wages that will be lost as he takes a wage cut down to £120k per week at the London Stadium.

It was previously reported that the defender wanted to stay at Old Trafford this season and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's squad, however it appears the England international is resigned to the fact that a move away is the best thing for his career, especially with the upcoming Euros, playing regular first team football may be the thing that keeps him in Gareth Southgate's starting lineup for the tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that whilst the verbal agreement has been reached, the crucial part is making Maguire happy with the financial aspect of the deal. Should that happen, the deal should get the green light.

He said: "Harry Maguire is still in negotiations with West Ham, so there is a crucial point: the salary of Maguire. At Manchester United it’s completely to the salary of Maguire at West Ham, so it is crucial that the sides find a way to make Harry Maguire happy with the financial point of view. The fee is agreed, £30m between Man United and West Ham, but they have to get the green light on player side. So while I’m speaking we are still waiting to get the final green light from Maguire and then Man United will go on a new centre back."

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE..

Who will Man United replace Maguire with?

There are a couple of names reported as potential Maguire replacements.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a reported target for the Red Devils. The Englishman impressed many last campaign during his loan at PSV Eindhoven where he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring four and assisting two en route to lifting the Dutch cup with the club, whilst the Englishman ended the season with a 6.80 WhoScored rating. According to Football Insider, the Red Devils would have to part ways with £25m to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Another name that is reported as a target is Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman has shone at OGC Nice following his move from Barcelona in 2020, recording average ratings of 6.82, 6.87 and 6.79 across each of the last three campaigns according to WhoScored. According to Romano, The Manchester side have asked to be informed on the conditions of a Todibo deal, with the defender one of the names being considered should Maguire depart.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is another name being considered alongside Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.