West Ham United boast a proud tradition of taking talented youngsters from their academy and blooding them into the first-team.

It is a strategy that has saved the club millions, as seen with the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, after crowning his eight-year stint at the Hammers with glory in the Europa Conference League in June.

While the 24-year-old is the most notable academy graduate in recent years, he joined a long list of world-class English stars who went on to craft an untouchable legacy in the Premier League, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Michael Carrick and Frank Lampard.

Of course, when aspiring to don the claret and blue shirt for the first team, the above names are who youngsters will look up to for inspiration and this is a point that certainly resonates well with George Earthy, an English midfielder who is currently on fire for the U21s.

George Earthy's statistics this season

An attacking midfielder, who joined the Hammers at the age of six, Earthy has established himself as a vital cog in the U21s machine.

He appeared 40 times in all competitions across the U18s and U21s last term, scoring ten and supplying 12 assists while inspiring the former to an exceptional 2022/23 campaign.

The Academy of Football completed a wonderful, historic double by coming from behind to defeat Arsenal 5-1 and lift the FA Youth Cup.

Earthy, who was one of five scorers in that famous victory, played an integral role throughout their run to the final, scoring three goals; a vital a vital late winner away to Burnley in the fourth round, a creative finish in the away win at Stoke City in the fifth, and a classy strike in the final win against the Gunners.

Having turned 19 in September, the goalscoring midfielder - much like Lampard - has carried those match-winning displays across to the U21s this season by displaying his sharp eye for goal and a tendency to pop up in the big game moments.

With five goals in 11 appearances this term, including strikes in EFL Trophy victories against Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham, the Englishman has not only impressed against senior statesmen in that competition but has also outscored first-team stars James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio in the process.

How George Earthy compares to Ward-Prowse and Antonio

Lauded as "brilliant" by West Ham journalist EXWHUEmployee, Earthy's stunning start to the season has seen him score more goals than Antonio but perhaps more impressive, Ward-Prowse.

Whilst Antonio has struggled to lead the line this term, scoring just twice in 12 appearances, the Englishman has been a revelation in claret and blue since arriving from St Mary's.

The former Southampton star, who was dubbed by David Moyes as "world-class" following his match-defining display against Nottingham Forest, has already recorded ten assists in all competitions this term.

When it comes to producing quality into the box from dead-ball situations, there is arguably no one better in the Premier League at doing so than Ward-Prowse, who has recorded the most assists from set pieces (17) since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Although his magical right foot has transformed him into an assist machine for his side, it hasn't had the desired impact in front of goal, with only two goals from 17 outings in all competitions.

Indeed, it is remarkable that Earthy is outscoring such an elite midfielder and if he continues to showcase his prowess in front of goal, the 19-year-old will surely make a breakthrough into the first team.