Declan Rice suffered an unhappy return to the London Stadium as West Ham United put in an excellent performance to stun Arsenal 3-1 and book a trip to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Hammers had lost three on the spin prior to this fixture and David Moyes was heavily criticised for his team selections, namely the decision to persist with Michail Antonio as the figurehead of their forward line.

On Wednesday night, however, the Scotsman reshuffled his attack, which worked to devastating effect. Mohammed Kudus was outstanding on the right flank and Jarrod Bowen ran riot as a lone striker.

Jarrod Bowen's statistics against Arsenal

Since arriving from Hull City for £18m in January 2020, Bowen has established himself as one of West Ham's most important players.

He ended last season as their top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions and has already amassed seven in 13 appearances this term, underlying how crucial he is to the Hammers attacking threat.

Bowen is excellent at driving forward with the ball, has the intelligence to make incisive runs and exhumes calmness in and around the 18-yard box - all attributes that point towards him being a dangerous forward.

Throughout his career, Bowen has predominantly been utilised as a right winger, rising to prominence at the Tigers through his devastating form as an inverted winger and carrying that across to east London.

Jarrod Bowen in numbers vs Arsenal Shots on target 2 Dribble Success 2/3 Pass Success 83% Cross Success 1/4 Duels Won 10/20 Tackles Won 4 Fouled by the opposition 3x Stats via Sofascore.

On the occasions he's been used as a forward for West Ham, however, the Englishman has thrived, scoring ten goals and supplying five assists in 24 appearances.

Moyes decided to use him as a striker against Arsenal and it worked a treat, as he contributed to every dimension of West Ham's attack, from supplying the wicked corner delivery that saw Ben White divert into his own goal to his thunderous second-half strike that put the tie beyond the visitors reach.

A constant thorn in the Gunners' side having completed two of his three attempted dribbles and peppered Ramsdale's goal with two shots on target, as per Sofascore, Bowen was in imperious form on the night and also impressed with his defensive work.

He set the standard by pressing from the front, winning nine of his 16 ground duels and was constantly throwing himself into challenges, making four tackles and intercepting once, however, he wasn't the only hero in claret and blue on the night.

Mohammed Kudus' statistics against Arsenal

Kudus' favoured position is on the right flank, but since arriving at the club in the summer, he's been mostly used in a central attacking position.

With Bowen shuffled into the striker role, the Ghanian was moved out to the right wing and he thrived in that position, putting in an exceptional all-round display.

Described as "special" by journalist Dan Woffenden for his goal, which saw him expertly control a Nayef Aguerd switch and calmly slot the ball past Ramsdale, Kudus displayed his touch of class.

That well-taken goal provided ample reasoning as to why West Ham shelled out £38m for him in the summer, while his quality in possession was also complimented by his boundless work rate.

Kudus constantly tracked back for the sake of his team and helped Vladimir Coufal double up on Leandro Trossard, making four tackles, winning six ground duels and intercepting play on one occasion.

Moyes has been put under severe scrutiny for his team selections in recent weeks, but the Scotsman deserves plaudits for getting it completely right in the attacking third on Wednesday night.

With this formula responsible for dismantling Arsenal, he has to continue with it against Brentford on Saturday.