West Ham United boast a rich history of developing the next big stars through their academy.

In the professional football setting, there is something special about a club that places its faith in the next generation, plucking them out of the academy and throwing them straight into the deep end of first-team football.

It's a strategy that the Hammers have executed to perfection having seen Declan Rice join Arsenal for £105m in the summer, but it isn't the only time that the club have pocketed millions from a former youth prodigy.

In the 1990s, West Ham had arguably the most prolific academy set up in the country, unearthing a whole host of generational English talents into the first-team, including Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick and Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, in particular, is someone David Moyes would love to count upon in the present day having watched him terrorise Premier League defences for nearly two decades with his clinical finishing.

Jermaine Defoe's goal record at West Ham

Defoe was snapped up from London rivals Charlton Athletic at the age of 16 in 1999 and despite his tender age, it didn't take him long to make himself a hero at Upton Park.

He made his debut in a League Cup tie at Walsall in September 2000, aged 17, and his performance in that match foreshadowed the rest of his illustrious career in the top flight.

The youngster, who starred in the under-19 team that won the Premier Academy League title in 1999–2000 and scored twice against Arsenal in the play-off final, would bag on his senior debut for the club in a 1-0 win against the Saddlers.

At the end of the 2000/01 campaign, he was handed his league debut by then-manager Glenn Roeder, replacing Svetoslav Todorov, and would go on to score 40 goals in 104 appearances for the Hammers before joining Tottenham Hotspur for £7m in 2004.

As the saying goes, the rest is history, with Defoe becoming one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the Premier League, scoring 163 goals in 496 appearances, which places him in ninth in the all-time rankings.

After graduating from West Ham's academy, Defoe's legacy of goalscoring has only inspired the next generation of strikers in east London, and one of those is current academy starlet, Callum Marshall.

Callum Marshall's goal record in 23/24

Marshall is an 18-year-old striker who has taken the Premier League 2 by storm this term, plundering a whopping 13 goals in eight appearances, including a brace in a sensational 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

Lauded as "incredible" by journalist Antonio Mango for those staggering scoring exploits, the teenager tops the scoring charts in the competition, above the likes of Chelsea's Ronnie Stutter and Manchester United's Joe Hugill.

The youngster, who won the PL2 Player of the Month award for September, is showcasing attributes that were so readily associated with Defoe throughout his career, having also netted three times in three EFL trophy outings this term - taking his total tally to 16 for the season.

He constantly lurks on the shoulder of the last defender, his sharp movement in behind is difficult to stop and his finishing this term has become unstoppable.

Perhaps more impressive, he's currently outscoring first-team star Jarrod Bowen, who - like Marshall - is currently in the form of his life.

In all competitions this term, Bowen has scored nine goals in 16 appearances, which is an impressive record in itself, but it doesn't come close to eclipsing the talented teenager's exploits.

If Marshall continues to dazzle defences in the under-21s, the opportunity to become a first-team regular, as Defoe did, will look increasingly likely.