West Ham United have welcomed their fair share of academy talent through the ranks over the years, with east London proving to be the foundation of more than a few illustrious careers on English soil.

Of course, there is a graduate of recent years that every fan of Premier League football will know well: Declan Rice. The tenacious, all-action midfielder had been instrumental in the Hammers' rise under David Moyes over the past several years before he departed for pastures new in the summer, completing a staggering £105m transfer to Arsenal.

Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Gareth Barry, even Glen Johnson. There have been a plethora of aspiring hopefuls who hung up the boots as icons of the game to have started that far-stretching odyssey at Upton Park, and while the London Stadium is now West Ham's stomping ground, the vibrant crop of talent persists.

Divin Mubama is probably the most salient of the current crop of academy players to be creeping toward a prominent role in Moyes' first-team squad, having already posted a goal and assist apiece from six outings for the Irons.

But with talented midfielder George Earthy signing a new three-year contract with the club just days ago, perhaps there is soon to be a new star from the youth ranks ready to take the league by storm.

Earthy is a creative and attack-minded player, and while he's yet to make his senior debut, it may be no coincidence that the exciting new step in his development has coincided with recent high-profile news surrounding Jesse Lingard.

When did West Ham sign Jesse Lingard?

In January 2021, West Ham signed Lingard on loan from Manchester United, with the England international linking up with former manager Moyes after falling firmly out of the Red Devils' plans.

Lingard had always been an "intelligent footballer", as was said by pundit Rio Ferdinand, but he has found sustaining prolific form prove to be slippier than an eel on too many occasions, and it was perhaps warranted that Manchester United sought a route out for the playmaker in 2021 after he contributed just one goal during the 2019/20 Premier League season, and that coming on the final day against Leicester City.

The 32-cap international arrived just days after Said Benrahma's loan move with West Ham was made permanent for around £20m, and while Benrahma still plies his trade at the club to this day - and does so very well indeed - the Englishman arguably enjoyed one of the most resounding loan spells in Premier League history.

How many goals did Lingard score for West Ham?

When Lingard joined the fold in east London, it's fair to say that some were somewhat confused at the signing of a player who looked past his fleeting best days, but he proved to be a masterful addition to a fast-rising Hammers squad.

Indeed, the 30-year-old plundered nine goals and five assists from just 16 outings for the club in the Premier League, proving to be the dynamic, first-rate talent they needed to achieve their seasonal goals.

And achieve them they did; West Ham, charged by Lingard's emphatic exploits, maintained an incredible seasonal purple patch to take them to a sixth-placed finish, qualifying for the Europa League and sitting smugly above London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lingard's most prolific PL seasons Appearances G/A Tally (Transfermarkt) G/A Total 2020/21 16 Nine goals, five assists 14 2017/18 33 Eight goals, six assists 14 2018/19 27 Four goals, three assists 7 2015/16 25 Four goals, one assist 5 2016/17 25 One goal, two assists 3

As the table displays, Lingard matched his most productive campaign ever in the Premier League with his Old Trafford side under Moyes' Irons leadership, bettering his goal tally and doing so in half as many fixtures.

Lingard was also lauded for his "sensational" impact at West Ham by pundit Nigel Winterburn, and indeed complemented his direct contributions with 1.1 key passes per game, an 84% pass success rate, and 2.6 shots per outing, as per Sofascore.

Discussions were held over a permanent move but nothing materialised, and while the Irons engaged in talks in the summer of 2022, after the expiry of Lingard's contract, ultimately it was decided that that ship had sailed and his time at the club was to be preserved on the pedestal that it rightfully depicts - the fleeting success of a talented star, instrumental in the rise of this successful squad.

There were, however, recent rumours that he would join the club this summer, and following the expiry of his one-year contract with Nottingham Forest, the 5 foot 8 dynamo has been training with his former loan outfit, who were considering an offer to bring him back to the fold.

Last weekend, The Athletic's Roshane Thomas delineated the news that the club had ended their interest and that he will now train with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq in hopes of landing a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League.

Well, that's that then. But fear not, Irons faithful - the aforementioned Earthy could be the man for the job for years to come.

How good is George Earthy?

Lauded for his "fantastic attitude" by Mark Noble upon putting pen to paper with a new contract, Earthy has been impressing at youth level and could prove to be the latest star to ascend to the first-team, clearly entrusted with a position to do just that.

The 19-year-old - who can play across the centre of the midfield - is very much a distinguished and thriving member of West Ham's academy, having made 89 appearances, scoring 30 goals and supplying 21 assists.

He has started the current campaign in fine fettle, netting in a tremendous victory over League One side Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy and posting a goal and two assists from five matches in the Premier League 2 thus far.

With Manuel Lanzini departing the club on a free transfer in the summer, there's technically room for an heir in Earthy's mould, albeit such would be difficult considering the first-rate phenoms that produce for Moyes domestically and continentally at present.

But for such a precocious talent, surely there will be an opportunity to make his senior debut this term, especially with the Europa League group phase offering chances against ostensibly weaker opposition and the forthcoming Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City opening the door for rising stars such as Earthy to prove their worth.

It won't be easy, but Earthy, who has been praised as a 'technically-gifted player' by the Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia, looks to boast the quality to wedge his way into his boyhood club's plans sooner rather than later.