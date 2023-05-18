Insider ExWHUEmployee has claimed that West Ham United could potentially hire Michael Edwards as a new football director to help with transfers.

Are West Ham looking for a new Sporting Director?

After spending well over £150m on transfers in the summer, it seems as though co-owner David Sullivan is not happy at all with how things have turned out after that notable involvement.

After all, the club have struggled down at the bottom of the Premier League for most of the campaign and it has recently been reported that he will look to take some responsibility away from David Moyes and Head of Recruitment Rob Newman.

With that being the case, Ex how now stated that the club are on the hunt for a new executive to come in for the Irons and it could be former Liverpool sporting director Edwards.

Indeed, in an update shared on The West Ham Way Patreon, the insider explained: "As we discussed on last week's podcast the club is looking at potential football directors to replace Rob Newman.

"David Sullivan has not been happy with the money spent this season. Who takes the ultimate responsibility for this is open to debate but it seems that the club feel that something has to change.

"There are many potential candidates in the mix. None of which have been confirmed because they don’t know whether they are working for a club in Europe next season. Of course, this could be as clear as Thursday but hopefully not.

He went on to say: "Paul Mitchell is an interesting name to emerge as he is close mates with Mark Noble with the pair watching games together last year in Monaco where Mitchell is employed.

"Michael Edwards is another who made a good impression at Liverpool and is available to work now who could be of interest but there are many potential targets. Who the manager may be will also have a bearing on who is appointed so there are a number of key events that need to happen before we know which target we go for."

What did Michael Edwards do at Liverpool?

As Ex mentions, there are other names on the list too right now, with former Monaco sporting director (and current board member for the French club) Mitchell directly named.

Though it's likely that West Ham fans will be most excited by Edwards after what he has achieved in the Premier League with the Reds.

Indeed, under the 43-year-old transfer guru's guidance, the Liverpool recruitment team pulled off great value-for-money signings such as signings of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – while also selling Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona for £142 million – allowing the club to go on and win the league and the Champions League and other numerous trophies (via ESPN).

With that in mind, it certainly would be a major coup if the Irons were able to bring the Edwards to east London.